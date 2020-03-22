TULSA
Balser, Richard Lee, 95, retired agronomist, died Tuesday, March 17. Services pending. Serenity Funerals and Crematory.
Blakely, John A., 89, pharmacist and Navy veteran, died Friday, March 20. Private family service, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home.
Horton, Yvonne “Marie,” 96, retired Miss Jackson’s sales associate, died Friday, March 20. Services pending. Stanleys Funeral & Cremation Service
Kienzle, Florence Lavena (Wilson), 87, died Sunday, March 15. Services pending. Walker Funeral Service, Shawnee.
Mahoney, Edward H., 93, retired research engineer and veteran, died Thursday, March 19. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.
Martin, Michael, 60, died Thursday, February 13. Services pending. Serenity.
Perigo, Jenelle, 93, homemaker, died Thursday, March 19. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Private family services.
Russell, Helen, 94, secretary, died Monday, March 16. Private family services. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Taubman, Patricia Ann, 85, homemaker, died March 13. Private family services. Stanleys.
Thomas, Linda S., 77, homemaker, formerly of Tulsa, died Thursday, March 19. Private family service. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Fossum Payne, Carol, 83, administrative assistant, died Wednesday, March 18. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Jenks
Rathbone, Emmett V. Jr., 96, Rathbones Flower Shop owner and Navy veteran, died Thursday, March 19. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Maple Park Cemetery, Aurora, Mo. Hargrove-Marker Funeral and Cremation Service, Bixby.
Muskogee
Hampton, Mary Chris “HiHo,” 76, insurance regional manager, died Thursday, March 12. Services pending. Cornerstone Funeral Home.
Okmulgee
Rogers, Minnie Lue, 81, waitress, died Sunday, March 15. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Monday, Bright Morning Farm, Sand Springs. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service & Cremation Care.
Osage
Cross, Patricia, 77, seamstress, died Sunday, March 15. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Gospel Lighthouse Church Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.
Perry, Ga.
Roseboom, LaVonne, 89, secretary, died Wednesday, March 18. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Okmulgee Funeral Service Chapel. Interment Okmulgee Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.