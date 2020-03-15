TULSA
Ames, Roger L., 86, geologist and Army veteran, died Saturday, March 14. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral and Cremation Service.
Bonifazi, Arthur “Art,” 97, former Arthur Bonifazi Company owner and Army veteran, died Friday, March 13. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Brown, Carlene, 92, retired secretary, died Thursday, March 12. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby. Bixby Funeral Service.
Dibble, Richard “Dick,” 75, oil salesman, died Thursday, March 12. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Gilmer, Robert, 58, guidance counselor, died Saturday, March 7. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Heath-Griffith Funeral Home.
James, Shirley Sue, 82, retired Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers field representative, died Thursday, March 12. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Malone, Pat, 89, artist, died Friday, March 13. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
North, Sam, 22, sales associate, died Wednesday, March 11. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home.
O’Brien, Linda, 87, Aetna Life & Casualty information tech analyst, died Saturday, March 14. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Oliver, Ann Gillian, 67, retired Williams Company employee, died Friday, Feb. 28. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, Stanleys Funeral & Cremation Service.
Ruby, Auther L., 70, psychologist, died Wednesday, March 11. Services pending. Jack’s Memory Chapel.
Simmons, Leslie, 75, Bison Electric president, died Wednesday, March 11. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, Carbondale Assembly of God.
Smith, Rex Harry, 69, retired salesman, died Thursday, March 5. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, Stanleys Funeral & Cremation Service.
Taubman, Patricia Ann, 85, homemaker, died Friday, March 13. Services pending. Stanleys Funeral & Cremation Service.
Treadway, Louise, 100, Southwestern Bell executive secretary, died Saturday, March 14. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Wiehe, Carl D. Sr., 60, information technology engineer, died Friday, March 6. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Ninde Brookside Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Robinson, Susan, 77, accounting bookkeeper, died Friday, March 13. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Burial Memorial Park Cemetery.
Broken Arrow
Coffman, Vera Christine, 89, homemaker, died Thursday, March 12. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Bethany Church. Heath-Griffith Funeral Home.
Dunn, Gene, 81, retired vice president for American Waste Control and Army veteran, died Wednesday, March 11. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Church of Christ of Broken Arrow.
Lawson, Don, 85, American Airlines worker, died Tuesday, March 10. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Cushing
Cheatum, Dale Ernest, 88, retired Williams Gas pipeline foreman and Air Force veteran, died Monday, March 9. Services pending. Serenity Funerals and Crematory, Tulsa.
Jenks
Fox, Gary, 71, construction superintendent and Army veteran, died Tuesday, March 10. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Mannford
Sly, Geraldine, 94, clerk, died Thursday, March 12. Private family service. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Mounds
Teague, Donna, 83, homemaker, died Friday, March 6. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby. Bixby Funeral Service.
Muskogee
Geiger, Darrell Glenn, 69, car salesman and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, March 2. Private family service. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral and Cremation Service.
Owasso
Tumleson, George Allen, 87, Tulsa Fire Department captain and Army veteran died Wednesday, March 11. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday, Mowery Funeral Service, and ervice 10 a.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church.
Porum
Buttery, Delbert “Deb,” 75, formerly of Broken Arrow, submerged arc welder, died Wednesday, March 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Sand Springs
Foster, Ralph, 55, United States Postal Service sales clerk, died Friday, March 13. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
O’Neal, Delbert M., 76, Conrad Heat Exchange cost estimator, died Monday, March 9. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Ninde Brookside, Tulsa.
Reeves, Flint, 92, retired Reeves TV & Appliances owner and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, March 11. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Sapulpa
Neff, Lawrence Millard, 87, engineering business owner and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, March 11. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, and service 3 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
