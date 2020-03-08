TULSA
Calloway, Ethel, 95, retired cosmetologist, died Thursday, March 5. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Copley, Ross, 86, engineer and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, First United Methodist Church, Broken Arrow.
Croteau, Doris, 101, retired seamstress, died Sunday, Feb. 23. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Dalton, Shirley, 90, high school counselor, died Wednesday, March 4. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Dalton, Sue, 77, state of Oklahoma claims adjuster, died Wednesday, March 4. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Community Baptist Church. Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Davis, Charles, 89, supervisor and veteran, died Monday, March 2. No service planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Duvall, Andy L., 85, Southwest General Insurance Agency owner and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 5. Private family service. Ninde Brookside.
Fick, Lois, 98, homemaker, died Friday, Feb. 28. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, St. Simeon’s Episcopal Home. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Gottschalk, Sister M. Therese, SSM, 88, formerly of Tulsa, retired CEO of Ascension St. John, died Monday, Feb. 24. Memorial Mass 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Holy Family Cathedral.
Hutto, William Thomas Sr., 71, retired U.S. Department of Defense auditor and Army veteran, died Tuesday, March 3. Private family service. Serenity Funerals and Crematory.
Keeter, Robyn Marie, 46, homemaker, died Thursday, March 5. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Laird, Margaret, 96, Realtor and Navy veteran, died Sunday, March 1. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Grace Hill Cemetery, Perry. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Lemmon, David, 76, Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper and Air Force veteran, died Monday, March 2. Services pending. Stanley’s Funeral Home.
Lieber, Maxine Helen, 96, homemaker, died Wednesday, March 4. Rosary 7 p.m. Friday, March 20, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Lobaugh, Aaron, 35, health care manager, died Thursday, March 5. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood.
Mayfield, Robert Curry Jr., 67, Goodwill Industries worker, died Thursday, March 5. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Rosewood Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Spirit Life Church.
McDonnell, Kenneth, 73, mechanical engineer, died Tuesday, March 3. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Scalet, James L. “Jim,” 89, retired insurance adjuster, died Thursday, March 5. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Friday and rosary 7 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel; Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Pius X Church.
Smith, Paul Elbert, 68, Job Corps recreational assistant and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, March 4. Service pending. Jack’s Memory Chapel.
Smith, Rex Harry, 69, retired salesman, died Thursday, March 5. Services pending. Stanleys Funeral & Cremation Service.
Spence, Joseph Gary, 66, director of operations, and Beverly Jane Spence, 65, executive administrator, died Monday, March 2. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Moore’s Rosewood.
Taylor, Delores N., 89, homemaker, died Friday, March 6. Private family service. Ninde Brookside.
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Mason, Fred Chitwood, 80, Bartlesville Public Schools bus driver and Army veteran, died Sunday, March 1. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Chelsea Cemetery, Chelsea.
Bixby
Maynard, Steven, 55, auto center supervisor, died Tuesday, March 3. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Beaver, Junior, 87, Action Roofing owner and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Cedar Ridge Christian Church.
Blackwell, Charles “Leon,” 78, retired Sinclair employee and retired plumber, died Thursday, Feb. 27. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Crossroads Fellowship Church, Bixby. Bixby Funeral Service.
Forrester, Kenneth J., 96, administrative law judge and Army veteran, died Tuesday, March 3. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Jones Alnett, Joyce, 80, medical assistant, died Friday, March 6. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 3 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Catoosa
Blankenship, Dewey, 93, retired American Airlines welder and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 5. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Timber Ridge Cemetery.
Jenks
Hillman, George, 79, retired aerospace engineer and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, March 1. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson, Hargrove-Marker Funeral & Cremation Services
Mounds
Teague, Donna M., 83, homemaker, died Friday, March 6. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.
Oologah
Ashwood, Judy Kay, 77, retired lab technician, died Thursday, March 5. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oologah United Methodist Church.
Sperry
Bridgeman, George Michael “Mike,” 73, electrician and Army veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 22. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Community of Christ Church. Johnson Funeral Home.
