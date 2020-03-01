TULSA
Ballard, Wanda, 84, saleswoman, died Thursday, Feb. 27. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.
Ballou, Van, 92, Army veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 26. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Brown, Oran Arthur “Jack,” 99, minister and entrepreneur and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 27. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Tulsa Hills Baptist Church. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home.
Buitink, Janneke W., 92, homemaker, died Feb. 27. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, St. John’s Episcopal Church. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Culbertson, Hallie Ann, 81, retired Tulsa Public Schools special education assistant, died Thursday, Feb. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Rosary 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, Calvary Cemetery Chapel.
DeWeese, J.T., 93, Bethlehem Steel purchasing agent and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 25. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Parkview Baptist Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Dunlavy, Pamela, 64, died Sunday, Jan. 19. Services pending. Serenity Funerals and Crematory.
Henderson, Ronald, 66, American Airlines Sabre data processor, died Tuesday, Feb. 25. Services pending. Jack’s Memory Chapel.
Hickman, Arlie Craig, 68, auto parts manager and Marine Corps veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 26. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home.
Honeycutt, Charley, 83, city of Tulsa heavy equipment operator, died Thursday, Feb. 27. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Hutchings, Maurine, 89, homemaker, died Saturday, Feb. 29. Visitation noon-8 p.m., Monday, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Hoppis, Mitchell, 66, electrical assembler, died Thursday, Feb. 27. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Jennings, Don, 81, American Airlines jet mechanic and Marine Corps veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 29. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Looney, Patricia Ann “Pat,” 79, homemaker, died Friday, Feb. 28. Visitation noon-7 p.m. Tuesday and rosary 7 p.m., RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby. Mass of Christian Burial noon Wednesday, Saint Bernard of Clairvaux Parish, Tulsa. Bixby Funeral Service.
Martin, Sandra, 81, homemaker, died Friday, Feb. 28. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
McMahon, Grace F., 95, died Friday, Feb. 28. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Oliver, Ann Gillian, 67, retired Williams Co. employee, died Friday, Feb. 28. Services pending. Stanleys Funeral & Cremation Service.
Peugh, Naomi, 81, retired nurse aide, died Tuesday, Feb. 24. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, First Seventh-day Adventist Church of Tulsa.
Reck, Russell Jr., 54, lumber executive, died Sunday, Feb. 23. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Roberts, Elizabeth Ann, 82, homemaker, died Friday, Feb. 28. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Blackwell, Charles “Leon,” 78, retired Sinclair worker and retired plumber, died Thursday, Feb. 27. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.
Cleveland, Okla.
Wiseman, Naomi, 86, retired Walmart department manager, died Thursday, February 27. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Church of the Nazarene.
Jennings
Gilbert, Gary Dwayne “Chooch” Jr., 49, ME3 employee, died Wednesday, Feb. 3. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla. Service 10 a.m. Monday, First Assembly of God Church, Yale.
Oklahoma City
Lofstrom, Helen Lee, 89, died Tuesday, Jan. 28. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, All Souls Episcopal Church, Nichols Hills. Hahn-Cook/Street and Draper Funeral Directors.
Skiatook
Reynolds, Patsy, 86, American Airlines clerical employee, died Thursday, Feb. 27. Services pending. Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home.
Stillwater
Hammond, Malcom Pearce, 78, died Tuesday, Feb. 11. Memorial service 4 p.m. Friday, Modella Gallery. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Tulsa Garden Center. Strode Funeral Home.
Long, Nelda Joy, 83, died Friday, Feb. 21. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Church of Christ. Strode Funeral Home.
Sand Springs
Hanley, Sharon, 60, died Thursday, Feb. 20. Services pending. Serenity Funerals and Crematory, Tulsa.
Sperry
Pinson, Gary, 73, teacher, died Monday, Feb. 24. Celebration of life 4 p.m. Monday, March 2, First United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Dighton-Moore Funeral Service, Owasso.
Talala
Hendricks, Scottie Lynn, 61, plumber, died Thursday, Feb. 27. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso. Service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Talala First Baptist Church.
