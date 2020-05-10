TULSA
Annis, Rae, 82, high school teacher and administrator, died Friday, May 8. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Burton, Betty, 88, died Wednesday, May 6. Services pending. Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Campbell, Jackie Ray, 84, petroleum quality control inspector, died Thursday, May 7. Services pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Chenoweth, Charles B., 83, managing partner and Army veteran, died Friday, May 8. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Fitzgerald Brandt, Dolores, 89, artist, died Thursday, May 7. Private family streaming service 10 a.m. Tuesday. Moore’s Southlawn.
Fox, Jan, 70, sales and marketing director, died Sunday, May 3. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Harjo, Sandra Kay “Alexander,” 51, Osage Casino cook, died Thursday, May 7. Wake 7 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Oakhurst Indian Fellowship. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home.
Musgrove, John, 56, salesman, died Thursday, May 7. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Family Fellowship Church, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Pumpelly, James W., 88, retired businessman and Army veteran, died Friday, May 8. Services pending. Stanleys.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Beggs
Barnes, Wiley, 84, vocational evaluator, died Monday, May 4. No services planned. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Bixby
Borucki, Carolyn, 76, homemaker and seamstress, died Thursday, May 7. Private family service. Bixby Funeral Service.
Gerlach, Irmgard, 95, retired baker for Bixby Public Schools, died Friday, May 8. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Davis, Andrew “AJ,” 71, U.S. Postal Service painter and Air Force veteran, died Monday, May 4. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa. Private graveside service, Maple Cemetery, Muldrow.
Cleveland, Okla.
Wynn, Brandon, 15, student, died Thursday, May 7. Services pending. Chapman Black Funeral Home.
Mannford
Hupp, Joseph Ferdinand “Joe,” 78, retired booking agent, died Saturday, May 9. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Muskogee
Walker, Joe Richard, 86, Word Industries welder and Army veteran, died Thursday, May 7. Private family service. Moore’s Memory Chapel, Tulsa.
Owasso
Roberts, Marshal D., 28, Air Force technical sergeant, died Wednesday, March 11. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Church On The Move. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.