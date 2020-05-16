TULSA
Campbell, Jackie Ray, 84, petroleum quality control inspector, died Thursday, May 7. Visitation noon-2 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Sunday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service and Cremation Care.
Chaney, Nancy Lou, 91, retired Chaney Appliances owner, died Friday, May 15. Services pending. Stanleys Funeral Home.
Davied, Paul V., 91, retired electrician, died Saturday, May 9. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Dobbins, Kenneth “Kenny,” 65, real estate, died May 10. Visitation noon-4 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Life Church, Broken Arrow.
Evans, Marvin C., 90, automotive repair diesel mechanic, died Friday, May 15. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.
Everidge, Joe Louis, 84, City of Tulsa laborer and Army veteran, died Thursday, May 7. Services pending. Jack’s Memory Chapel.
Flournoy, George H., 70, retired financial broker, died Friday, April 24. Services pending. Serenity Funerals and Crematory.
Jones, Richard D. F., 87, United States Postal Service supervisor and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, May 14. Services pending. Jack’s Memory Chapel.
Lunn, William “Robbie,” 52, retired Nordam fabricator, died Friday, May 15. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Norris, Rosella Lee, 82, oil and gas industry accountant, died Saturday, April 25. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral and Cremation Service.
Thompson, Billie Ruth, 88, retired office assistant, died Saturday, May 16. No services planned. Serenity.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Hawkins, Pamela, 72, died Wednesday, May 13. Visitation 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Rose Hill Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Iten, Paul Jerome, 87, retired chemical salesman, died Thursday, May 14 Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, Tulsa.
Jergensen, Florence M. “Pat,” 101, homemaker, died Wednesday, May 13. Burial at Fort McPherson National Cemetery pending. Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Marion, Lillian “Lea,” 55, office supervisor, died Thursday, May 7. Services pending. Garrett Funeral Home.
Whitesell, Barbara Lee, 72, homemaker, died Thursday, May 14. Private family services. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Catoosa
Davis, Louise, 85, Catoosa concession manager and bus driver, died Thursday, May 14. Visitation 5:30-7:30 p.m., Monday, Rice Funeral Service, Claremore. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Tuesday, Good News Church, Tulsa.
Claremore
Lane, Kenneth Everett, 73, died Monday, May 11. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, North Park Trinity Baptist Church. DeLozier Funeral Service, Chelsea.
Cleveland, Okla.
Rigsby, Judith, 73, Oral Roberts University librarian, died Monday, May 11. Visitation 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Owasso
Carlson, Helen, 83, elementary education teacher, died Thursday, May 14. Private family services. Mowery Funeral Service.
Seay, Mary, 96, licensed practical nurse, died Wednesday, May 13. Visitation 1-5 p.m. and rosary 3 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Home.
Sapulpa
Copeland, Hollis Jr., 74, homebuilder and Army veteran, died Friday, May 15. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Moore Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.
Owen, Patsy, 94, Owen Funeral Home owner, died Saturday, May 16. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Green Hill Funeral Home.
Skiatook
Corley, Margaret Elizabeth (Tatum), 83, homemaker, died Thursday, May 14. Private family services. Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.