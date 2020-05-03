TULSA
Adkins, David Harold, 79, maintenance supervisor, died Wednesday, April 29. Private family service. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Ashing, Jason Pat, 86, independent landscaper and Army veteran, died Friday, May 1. Private family service. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Babb, Marguerite, 90, homemaker and Jenks Journal editor, died Tuesday, April 28. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Private family service 2 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Goforth, Stephen, 60, musician, died Friday, May 1. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.
Himes, Gerald Gordon, 88, Skelly-Getty information technology specialist, died Wednesday, April 29. Private family service. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral and Cremation Service.
McNeill, Neal Edward (Sandy) III, 65, T.H. Russell purchasing agent, died Friday, April 24. Services pending. Reynolds/AdamsCrest Funeral Home, Collinsville.
Snow, Steven, 65, hairstylist, died Tuesday, April 28. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Acklin, Neva June, 89, Cunningham Machine co-owner, died Saturday, April 18. No services planned. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Hillman, Patricia, 87, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 29. Services pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Home.
Snead, Kathryn Anne, 88, retired accountant, died Friday, May 1. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Coweta
Cantrell, Katherine May, 90, homemaker, died Saturday, April 25. Visitation 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Brown Family Funeral Home. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Tuesday, streamed at webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/28751.
Holmes, Ima D., 91. homemaker, died Friday, May 1. Services pending. Brown.
Okmulgee
Baker, Marcelle, 98, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 29. No services planned. Schaudt’s Okmulgee Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Baker-House, Morene, 94, Flintco Construction accountant, died Wednesday, April 29. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Huff, Paul, 86, teacher, died Wednesday, April 29. Private family services. Celebration of life pending. Dillon Funeral Service.
Vess, Carl Eugene, 82, welder and Air Force veteran, died Friday, May 1. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Monday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.