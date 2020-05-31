TULSA
Acar, Antonio V., 97, Tony Acar, Inc. owner, died Monday, May 25. Graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Ninde Brookside.
Carey, John M. III, 42, Williams engineering project manager, died Saturday, May 23. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Private family service.
Childers, Samuel H. Sr., 76, retired City of Tulsa traffic engineering supervisor, died Saturday, May 30. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Davis, Margaret Nancy (Thomason) “Margie”, 93, retired Froug’s and Dillard’s credit department employee, died Thursday, May 28. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Red Fork Baptist Church.
First, Jerry D., 74, doctor, died Tuesday, May 26. No services planned. Moore’s Southlawn.
Gray, Merl R., 79, retired Boeing structure mechanic, died Friday, May 29. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Eastlawn.
Jackson, Maurice Valentine, 82, funeral director, Jack’s Memory Chapel owner and Army veteran, died Wednesday, May 27. Services pending. Jack’s Memory Chapel.
Jin, Mona, 97, Rickshaw and Jade East restaurants owner, died Thursday, May 28. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Kahle, Gerald R., 90, Phillips Petroleum Co. polyolefin branch manager and manager of catalyst development and manufacture, died Wednesday, May 20. Private family services. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Kiger, Bennie Bob, 87, high school football coach, died Tuesday, April 7. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Mauck, Eva Lee, 75, homemaker, died Thursday, April 2. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
McCartney, Robert Joseph, 83, small-business owner and Air National Guard veteran, died Friday, May 29. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
McKelvey, Katherine, 95, sales secretary, died Sunday, March 29. Rosary 10:30 a.m. Friday and funeral Mass 11 a.m., Church of Saint Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
McReynolds, Winabel, 94, homemaker, died Friday, May 29. Private family graveside service. Moore’s Southlawn.
Mendoza, Juan “Johnny,” 56, landscaper, died Friday, May 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlaw. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Moore’s Eastlawn.
Outland, Mims Eugene, 91, carpenter and Army veteran, died Sunday, May 24. Services pending. Jack’s Memory Chapel.
Phillips, Leota “Gale” (Steele), 80, homemaker, died Saturday, May 30. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home, Sand Springs.
Poore, William, 94, engineer and Army veteran, died Saturday, May 30. Private family services. Stanleys Funeral and Cremation Service.
Price, Charles Jr., 82, Hissom and TCC maintenance engineer, died Wednesday, May 27. Services pending. Jack’s Memory Chapel.
Robinson, Maurice E. “Gene,” 92, retired petroleum land manager for Texaco, died Wednesday, May 27. Private family service. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Scott, Ethel, 87, customer service representative, died Wednesday, May 20. No services planned. Garrett Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Sohl, Verna Mae, 89, homemaker, died Thursday, May 28. Services pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
McClung, Wynoka, 83, registered nurse for Springer Clinic, died Friday, May 22. Private family service. Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Whitney, David L., 77, veteran, died Friday, May 29. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Claremore
Barton, Gena, 71, homemaker, died Friday, April 10. Graveside service 1 p.m. Saturday, Woodlawn Cemetery. Green Hill Funeral Home, Owasso.
Cleveland, Okla.
Linville, Woodrow, 82, truck driver, died Monday, May 25. Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Shay, Gary, 72, pharmacist, died Thursday, May 28. Service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, First Christian Church. Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Glenpool
Henry, Earl E. “Gene,” 85, entrepreneur and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, May 30. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service. Mason, Janet, 84, homemaker, died Friday, May 29. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, June 4, Schaudt’s Glenpool.
Henryetta
Sellers, Floyd, 83, retired dentist, died Tuesday, May 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Integrity Funeral Chapel.
Lawton
Goff, Juanita Eunice, 87, Langston University counselor, Upward Bound, formerly of Tulsa, died Thursday, May 28. Services pending. Jack’s Memory Chapel.
Sand Springs
Summers, Terral Keith, 61, Platt College chef, died Monday, May 25. Private family service. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral and Cremation, Tulsa.
Wagoner
Limon, LaRonda Sue, 70, retired Department of Human Services social worker, died Thursday, May 28. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home, Haskell. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Haskell Cemetery Pavilion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.