TULSA
Ahmadieh, Amale, 66, restaurant owner, died Friday, Nov. 22. Visitation noon Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Campbell, Douglas A., 72, interior designer, died Friday, Nov. 15. Services pending. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Cantrell, Valeria “Val” Jean, 84, state legislature administrative assistant, died Friday, Nov. 15. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service.
Carter, Darla Jean, 56, Oklahoma Department of Human Services caseworker, died Monday, Nov. 18. Services pending. Jack’s Memory Chapel.
Carter, Foy Montez, 66, Tulsa Public Schools building maintenance engineer and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 17. Services pending. Jack’s Memory Chapel.
Hunt, James A., 80, machinist and veteran, died Thursday, Nov. 21. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Lane, Patricia, 93, office manager, died Thursday, Nov. 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Stanleys Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Lewis, Carroll Ann, 82, homemaker, died Thursday, Nov. 21. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Burial, Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow.
Lough, Charlotte B., 79, speech pathologist and artist, died Saturday, Nov. 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Mantooth, Norma Anna, 89, retired nurse, died Monday, Nov. 19. Private family services. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Morris, Juanita, 82, Social Security claims representative and office administrator for Oral Roberts Evangelistic Association, died Thursday, Nov. 21. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Buffington Cemetery, Sallisaw.
O’Gywnn, George W., 96, Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Nov. 14. Memorial service 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21. Ford Funeral Service, Midwest City.
Olzawski, Jacqueline E., 88, business office manager at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, died Thursday, Nov. 21. Visitation 6 p.m. Monday and rosary 7 p.m. Monday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church.
Phillips, Elmo Flynn, 89, oil field draftsman and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 20. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service. Graveside service noon Monday, Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow, and memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service.
Richardson, Terri M., 79, homemaker, died Thursday, Nov. 21. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Smith, Chris, 44, HVAC journeyman, died Thursday, Nov. 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.
Tomblinson, Debby, 67, retired Collinsville Junior High School English teacher, died Friday, Nov. 22. Private family services. Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.
Wilson, Bryan L., 88, aerospace engineer and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 17. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. Stanleys Funeral and Cremation Service.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Beggs
Cochran, Clarence Harold, 94, General Motors assembly line worker and Army veteran, died Monday, Nov. 18. Services pending. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Bixby
Hackney, Ava Perry, 96, homemaker, died Thursday, Nov. 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Arrow. Private burial.
Hayes, Bettye Carolyn, 76, retired KRMD radio assistant engineer, died Tuesday, Nov. 19. Services pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
McAdams, Tonya Ann, 54. homemaker, died Tuesday, Nov. 19. Services pending. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Glenpool
Morris, Barbara K., 75, retired Unarco Industries worker, died Thursday, Nov. 21. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.
Muskogee
Nelson, Coleman E., 95, Broadway Barbers owner and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, Nov. 22. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, both at Cornerstone Funeral Home.
Owasso
Holloway, Helen G., 94, homemaker, died Wednesday, Nov. 20. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 3 p.m. Monday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
McCarty, Leonard, 80, Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 19. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday and service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Pryor
Tipton, George “Dub” Sr., 89, USDA worker and Army veteran, died Friday, Nov. 22. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church Pryor. Shipman’s Funeral & Cremation Service.
Sand Springs
Spickelmeir, Raymond Donald, 86, Army veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 20. Service pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Sapulpa
Oetter, Kay Viola, 94, homemaker, died Tuesday, Nov. 19. Services pending. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
