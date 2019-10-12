TULSA
Bailey, Bayode Julou, 45, construction assistant supervisor, died Tuesday, Oct. 8. Services pending. Jack’s Memory.
Barnett, Natalie Inez “Nezzie,” 94, homemaker, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Visitation 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday, Stanleys Funeral and Cremation Service.
Bean, Bob Sr., 89, excavation contractor, died Monday, Oct. 7. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Heath-Griffith Funeral Home.
Goree, Thomas, 82, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Service 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Hagan, Carl, 77, U.S. Postal Service mail carrier and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 8. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.
Huibsch, Rose Marie, 89, retired Hertz vehicle transporter, died Monday, Sept. 16. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
Jeffery, Edna “June,” 87, vending machine cashier, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn.
Kapuchuck, Daniel L., 58, contractor, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 and service 3 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Mann, Wanda, 91, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 21. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church.
Masterson, Sharon D., 84, homemaker, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Services pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Pilkington, Maxine J., 97, homemaker, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Visitation 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday and service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Roberts, Johnathan, 22, security guard, died Friday, Oct. 4. Private family services. Schaudt’s.
Sepla, Joseph T., 66, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Sisler, Jerry, 85, orthopedic surgeon, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Smith, Henry Lee Sr., 69, Oklahoma Department of Human Services social worker, died Sunday, Oct. 6. Services pending. Jack’s Memory Chapel.
Townsley, Mary C., 84, Tulsa World PBX operator, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Turner, Jan, 74, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn.
Vinson, Geraldine D., 75, homemaker, died Saturday, Oct. 12. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Eastlawn.
Warmoth, Opal, 99, homemaker, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 and service 1:30 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn.
Wood, Vivian A., 95, realtor and real estate investor, died Saturday, Oct. 12. Services pending. Stanleys.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bristow
Buchanan, Charlotte, 85, retired Kwikset worker, died Wednesday, Oct. 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 and service 2:30 p.m. Thursday, both at Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Home.
Pierce, Robert Hawn, 92, retired Phillips Petroleum draftsman and Army and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 5. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, First Church of God. Hutchins Maples Matherly Funeral Home.
Broken Arrow
Bookout, Charles Jr., 75, U-Joint truck equipment store manager and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, July 19. Memorial service 2-4 p.m. Saturday, American Legion Post No. 1. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Edgerton, Donna, 88, retired American Heritage Bank vice president, died Friday, Oct. 11. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Moffatt, Vivian, 97, Cleveland Area Hospital dietician, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Owasso
Murr, Novella Josephine, 82, Rawlings sporting goods production plant manager, died Friday, Oct. 4. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Rolla Cemetery, Rolla, Mo. Mowery Funeral Home.
Powell, Shea, 17, student, died Wednesday, Oct. 9. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Monday and celebration of life 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at First Baptist Church of Owasso. Dillion Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Sand Springs
Huffman, Wanda, 84, clerk, died Tuesday, Oct. 8. Visitation 1-6 p.m. and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.
Moody, Ricky N., 64, forklift driver and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 24. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Serenity Funerals and Crematory, Tulsa.
Walker, Margaret A., 64, purchasing agent, died Monday, Sept. 30. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa.
Skiatook
Mayerberg, Willson Lewis Jr., 80, mechanical engineer and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Oct. 4. Private family service. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
