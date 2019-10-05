TULSA
Bash, Tracy Wayne, 48, Reasor’s manager, died Friday, Oct. 4. No services planned. Serenity Funerals and Crematory.
Bates, Richard Gary, 71, Loan Star Industry construction worker and concrete finisher and Navy veteran, died Friday, Sept. 27. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Bennett, Dorothy, Louise, retired St. John Medical Center nursing assistant, died Friday, Oct. 4. Services pending. Jack’s Memory Chapel.
Blanchard, Courtney Marie, 38, died Wednesday, Oct. 2. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Edwards, Jeanie, 93, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 4. Services pending. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home.
Else, Paul, 50, died Thursday, Oct. 3. Services pending. Serenity Funerals and Crematory.
Goodman, Nathaniel, 68, grant writer, died Thursday, Oct. 3. Service noon Saturday, Antioch Baptist Church. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.
Graves, Shirley J., 86, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 4. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Hughes, Michael L., 75, risk management executive, died Wednesday, Oct. 2. Visitation 6-7 p.m. and Rosary 7:00 p.m. Sunday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Mass of Christian burial 11 a.m. Tuesday, Church of Saint Mary.
Jurney, Dixie R., 82, secretary, died Friday, Oct. 4. Visitation 3-7 p.m. and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Krafft, Kristina Suzanne, 57, Krafft Academy gym coach, died Wednesday, Oct. 2. Rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday and Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Pressly, Elizabeth “Betsy,” 82, interior decorator, died Tuesday, Oct. 1. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday. Ninde Funeral & Cremation.
Reed, Jimmie, 73, former Tulsa and Enid businessman, died Wednesday, Sept. 25. Memorial service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Robinson, Phyllis Jean, 76, retired AT&T customer service representative, died Wednesday, Oct. 2. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Ruiz, Petra O., 94, retired registered nurse, died Sunday, Sept. 29. Visitation 5-7 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.
Stair, Alice Jo, 95, homemaker, died Thursday, Sept. 19. Private family service. Schaudt Tulsa Funeral Service.
Suddath, Michael, 46, supervisor for Florwright, died Thursday, Oct. 3. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Tremble, Bonnie R., 83, retired Tulsa Public Schools speech therapist, died Friday, Oct. 4. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Gatewood, Lisa Lynn, 57, braillist with Tulsa Public Schools, died Thursday, Sept. 26. Private family service. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Glenpool
Young, Verna Ilene, 73, cashier, died Saturday, Sept. 28. No services planned. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Owasso
Bloss, Marvin, 85, switching tech for GTE and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 2. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Sand Springs
Powers, Howard Douglas, 91, Navy veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 29. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dillion Funeral Service. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Broadway Baptist Church.
Stenberg, Lisa Sharon, 50, died Tuesday, Oct. 1. Visitation 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Dillion Funeral Service. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Legacy Chapel.
