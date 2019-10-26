TULSA
Doherty, Robert Timothy Jr., 86, homebuilder and Coast Guard veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
George, Debra, 52, health care administrator, died Sunday, Oct. 13. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Service 9 a.m. Saturday, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Hill-Bell, Patricia (McIntosh), 81, church minister of music, died Monday, Oct. 21. Services pending. Jack’s Memory.
Hunsberger, Barbara J., 88, homemaker, died Wednesday, Oct. 23. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Keith, Mary “Kay,” 86, retired executive secretary for service pipeline, died Saturday, October 26. Visitation 2-7 p.m. Wednesday and rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, Holy Family Cathedral.
Kilbride, Elizabeth, 95, claims adjuster for MetLife, died Thursday, Oct. 17. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday and rosary 7 p.m. Sunday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Mass of Christian burial 11 a.m. Monday, Church of St. Mary.
Nagengast, Walter, 85, contact lens manufacturing worker, died Saturday, Sept. 14. Services pending.
Sanger Johnson, Ruth, 75, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 21. Services pending. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Sorensen, Warner, 83, geologist and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 24. Services pending. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Talley, Charles R., 82, diesel mechanic and Marine Corps veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 23. Private family services. Stanleys Funeral & Cremation Service
Tripp, Marc, 37, field service manager for Dish Network, died Thursday, Oct. 24. Wake 5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Broken Arrow Indian United Methodist Church. Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
VanZandt, Barbara Faye, 85, homemaker, died Thursday, Oct. 24. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Heath-Griffith Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Canyon Road Baptist Church.
Wilson, Bernadene Amelia, 96, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 21. Private family services. Stanleys Funeral & Cremation Service.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Gillespie, David Noel, 66, Sign Etc. owner and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 22. Celebration of life 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Isbell Carr, Carolyne Marie, 73, business owner, died Sunday, Oct. 13. No services planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Claremore
Brown, Calvin, 71, minister and Army veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, both at Rice Funeral Service. Interment Oakhaven Memorial Gardens.
Keeley, Barbara Ann, 82, retired Best Western and Trade Winds worker, died Wednesday, Oct. 23. Service 3 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Jenks
Catlett, Donald Ray, 75, Jenks assistant fire chief and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 22. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, New Spring Assembly of God Church. Booneville Funeral Service, Booneville, Ark.
Mannford
Hopper, Joanna, 89, homemaker, died Thursday, Oct. 24. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oak Hill Cemetery. Mobley Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Sapulpa
Boyd, David Maurice, 56, car salesman, died Friday, Oct. 18. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, God’s Shining Light Church, Tulsa. Schaudt Funeral Service, Glenpool.
Sperry
Bryan, James Franklin Jr., 89, retired Sperry Public School teacher, mail carrier and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 24. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Johnson Funeral Home. Service 1 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.
Springdale, Ark.
Paschal, William “Bill,” 67, artist, died Saturday, Oct. 19. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa.
Wilmington, N.C.
Krater, Ronald, 75, facility management worker, died Friday, Oct. 25. Services pending, Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.