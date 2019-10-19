TULSA
Becknell, Delois Jennie “Penny,” 83, homemaker, died Sunday, Oct. 13. Services pending. Jack’s Memory Chapel.
Dillard, Howard Duane, 81, computer operator, died Wednesday, Oct. 16. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday, Gary Kelley's Add’Vantage Funeral Service. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Fairchild, Kimberly, 60, customer service representative, died Thursday, Oct. 17. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Hill, Amy, 81, Walgreens pharmaceutical assistant, died Monday, Oct. 14. Private family services. AdamsCrest Funeral Service.
Keeley, Twila Mae, 84, real estate broker, died Friday, Oct. 11. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, Asbury United Methodist Church. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service.
Lee, Mary Edna, 90, administrative assistant, died Saturday, Oct. 19. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Red Fork Church of God. Stanleys Funeral and Cremation Service.
Mills, James R., 83, truck driver and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 16. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Morgan, Sylvia A., 81, homemaker, died Thursday, Oct. 17. Mass of Christian burial 1 p.m. Friday, Church of the Resurrection, Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel and Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Nightingale, Max Lee, 93, accountant for Amoco Corp. and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 17. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Quinnett, Chris Sr., 63, paint and drywall contractor, died Tuesday, Oct. 15. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Rosenfield, Irene Dworin, 95, fashion model, painter and author, died Thursday, Oct. 17. Graveside service 1 p.m. Sunday, Memory Park Cemetery, Longview, Texas. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Selvey, Alta, 81, organist, died Friday, Oct. 11. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church.
Sepla, Joseph T., 66, electronics technician, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 9 a.m. Saturday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Skalla, Jean, 100, retired legal secretary, died Wednesday, Oct. 16. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Calvary Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel and Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Tomlinson, Sandra, 72, reconciliation clerk, died Wednesday, Oct. 16. Graveside service 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Turner, Dorothy Jean, 95, executive secretary for Girl Scouts of America. died Friday, Oct. 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Yale Avenue Presbyterian Church.
Young, Spencer W., 60, plumber, died Wednesday, Oct. 16. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Gardner, Harold David, 85, milling machine operator for McDonnell Douglas and Marines Corps veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 13. Graveside services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Golden, Gayle “Wayne,” 82, electrician and veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 17. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Purtell, Barbara Lee, 88, administrative assistant at the University of Tulsa, died Wednesday, Oct. 2. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church. Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Putman, Everett L., 86, principal, teacher and coach, died Friday, Oct. 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Church of Christ at Whispering Hills.
Rake, Kelly, 64, Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 15. Private family service. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa.
Schwartz, Geary, 72, insurance inspector and Navy veteran, died Monday, Oct. 14. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Claremore
Tinkle Wilson, Kathy, 74, travel agent and small-business owner, died Friday, Oct. 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Collinsville
Harrison, Eugene “Frank,” 83, Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 13. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Coweta
Foster, Nevah M., 90, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 18. Services pending. Brown.
Shaw, Walter Thomas “Wally” Jr., 56, Molded Products Inc. machinist and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 16. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Brown.
Glenpool
Taylor, Carl Curtis, 75, truck driver and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 5. Memorial service 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Mounds Christian Church. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa.
