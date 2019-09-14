TULSA
Barnett, Athelene, 92, private home chef, died Tuesday, Sept. 10. Services 11 a.m. Monday, Metropolitan Baptist Church. Jack's Memory.
Blocker, Nancy Kay, 78, Family & Children's Services counselor, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Davis, Barbara, 79, substitute teacher, died Sept. 13. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 3 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Everett, William Hume III, 82, attorney, died Sunday, Sept. 1. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Freitas, Luiz, 98, retired Automotive Parts & Supply of Tulsa salesman, died Wednesday, Sept. 11. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Gentry, Jerre E., 73, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 11. Service 1 p.m. Monday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
McRight, Doris Ann, 83, homemaker, died Friday, Sept. 13. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday and memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Asbury United Methodist Church. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Morton, Nancy Patricia Cook, 78, retired teacher, died Tuesday, Sept. 10. Service 11 a.m. Monday, All Souls Unitarian Church.
Neill, Larry Ray, 63, printer, died Tuesday, Sept. 10. Private family service. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Roseborough, Lawrence, 90, mail carrier and Army veteran, died Friday, Sept. 13. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Sumrall, Charles D. Jr., 87, salesman, died Friday, Sept. 13. Private family services. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Tenneson, Katherine, 89, died Thursday, Sept. 12. Private family services. Entombment Rose Hill Cemetery. Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Trainor, Randy, 68, purchasing agent, died Thursday, Sept. 12. Service pending, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Ashenfelter, Candace Jo, 66, ConocoPhillips systems analyst and Army veteran, died Monday, Sept. 9. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
Beggs
Chandler, Evelynn, 69, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Chandler, Jack R., 65, electrician and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Eichor, Tiffany, 43, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Bixby
Bundy, Del, 64, truck driver, died Monday, Sept. 9. Interment 1 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Reif, Bernard A. Sr., 93, oil and gas quality control inspector and Navy veteran, died Friday, Sept. 13. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, First United Methodist Church. Leonard & Marker Funeral Home.
Broken Arrow
Palumbo, Kay Arlene, 82, sales adjuster, died Thursday, Sept. 12. Memorial Mass 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, Saint Anne’s Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, Tulsa.
Switzer, Thomas, 83, veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 10. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Watson, Lindell, 92, airline mechanic and veteran, died Friday, Sept. 13. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Claremore
Freeman, Joe Neil, 88, insurance agent and Army veteran, died Friday, Sept. 13. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Jenks
Bowman, Suzanne, 60, occupational therapist, died Sunday, Sept. 1. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Okmulgee
Ward, Dennis, 49, LaJara, Colorado, maintenance worker, died Tuesday, Sept. 10. Schaudt’s Okmulgee Funeral Service.
Hasson, Shirley Joyce, 93, customer service supervisor, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Friday, First Church, Owasso. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Owasso
Craig, Karen Sue, 53, clerk for city of Owasso, died Friday, Sept. 13. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Friendship Baptist Church.
Landes, Gloria Gorton, 88, retired bookkeeper, died Monday, Sept. 9. Private family services. Rose Hill Funeral Home, Tulsa
McNeil, Vera E., 88, OTASCO payroll clerk, died Thursday, Sept. 12. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service. Service 2 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.
Sand Springs
Cox, James, 89, furniture store owner, died Sunday, Sept. 8. No services planned. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Matheson, Dickie, 64, welder, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Legacy Chapel. Dillion Funeral Service.
