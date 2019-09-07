TULSA
Apple, Edward C., 70, Spirit Airlines financial analyst and Army and National Guard veteran, died Monday, Aug. 12. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, First Presbyterian Church. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Atkinson, Jim, 61, title manager, died Thursday, Sept 5. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Chailer, Isaac, 84, retired truck driver, died Friday, Sept. 6. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sperry Christian Church, Sperry. Johnson, Sperry.
Elliott, Diane, 74, homemaker, died Thursday, Sept. 5. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Hicks, Martha Ann, 84, retired teacher, died Monday, Aug. 26. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, St. John’s Episcopal Church. Schaudt’s Tulsa.
Hinds, Allen, 96, Cintas uniform services employee, died Wednesday, Sept. 4. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Hoffman, Ralph, 73, typesetter, died Friday, Aug. 9. Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Moore, Scott, 50, data base engineer, died Tuesday, Sept. 3. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Russell, Lilah Faith, 83, retired Metropolitan Life clerk and Navy veteran, died Friday, Sept. 6. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Shafer, Trudy Lynn, 64, cosmetologist, died Monday, Sept. 2. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Friday, Stanleys Chapel.
Tuttle, Charles T., 85, self-employed, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Waters, Connie Sue, 57, died Thursday, Sept. 5. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Wednesday, Legacy Chapel. Dillon.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Bethuram, Robbie Patrice, 57, school teacher, died Thursday, Aug. 22. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, New Hope Assembly of God, Three Rivers, Mich. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Brown, Charles Edward, 70, tractor-trailer business owner, died Friday, Sept. 6. Private family services. Floral Haven.
Carr, Norma Jane, 84, Broken Arrow Public Schools payroll administrator, died Thursday, Sept. 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, The Assembly.
Hisey, Janis K., 61, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Liebig, Gary Steven, 68, retired St. Francis Hospital groundskeeper, died Tuesday, Sept. 3. Memorial service noon Saturday, Heritage United Methodist Church. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Lollman, Ken, 80, Landmark Business Systems owner, died Thursday, Sept. 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Chapel.
Catoosa
Bruer, Caroline, 75, bookkeeper, died Monday, Sept. 2. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, Catoosa Community Center. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Chelsea
Elam, Roger E., 69, musician and warehouse man, died Monday, Aug. 26. Private family service. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Bitter, Randy, 58, Randy's Custom Auto Service owner, died Thursday, Sept. 5. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Glenpool
Benton, Robert Michael, 73, retired truck driver and veteran, died Friday, Sept. 6. Services pending. Schaudt’s Glenpool.
Hominy
Frazier, Jason Derek, 39, CWY Bears Den Jewelry Co. owner, died Sunday, Sept. 1. Private family service. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Jenks
Gordon, James Junior, 93, retired Tinker Air Force Base jet engine specialist and Army Air Corps veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 5. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Sunny Lane Funeral Home Chapel, Del City. Schaudt’s Glenpool.
Okmulgee
Miller, Robert L., 89, former state senator and cattleman, died Thursday, Sept. 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home; service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church of Morris, and burial Miller Ranch Cemetery, Bixby.
Oologah
Hasson, Shirley, 93, customer service supervisor, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Cotner, Howard Eugene, 72, retired Tulsa Area United Way executive director and Navy veteran, died Saturday Aug. 17. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church. Serenity Funerals and Crematory, Tulsa.
Haff, Roberta, 90, retired AT&T staff supervisor, died Tuesday, Sept. 3. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, Broadway Baptist Church. Mobley-Groesbeck.
