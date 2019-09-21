TULSA
Bates, Lillian E., 92, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 18. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside.
Casey, Margaret, 85, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 21. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Dickman, Jerry, 86, attorney and trustee, died Monday, Sept. 2. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home.
Hinds, Allen Dola, 96, Cintas Uniform Services worker, died Wednesday, Sept. 4. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home.
Krugloff, Virginia A., 83, postal worker, died Saturday, Aug. 31. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Sisco Funeral Chapel, Springdale, Ark. Moore Rosewood Chapel.
Schmitz, Randall J., 60, chief financial officer, died Wednesday, Sept. 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church.
Weber, Bruce G., 90, former owner of Bruce G. Weber Precious Jewels and Army veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 15. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Harvard Avenue Christian Church. Ninde Brookside.
Woolsey, Mary Jayne, 99, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 21. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Lynam, Jack Dean, 87, petroleum manager and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 19. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Sunday and service 12:30 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Broken Arrow
Clendenning, Steven G.T., 33, janitor, died Wednesday, Sept. 18. No services planned. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Lytle, William “Bill,” 80, retired firefighter and U.S. Coast Guard veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 18. Service 3 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Mathes, John T., 74, Weatherford plant manager, died Wednesday, Sept. 18. Visitation noon-1 p.m. Saturday and service 1 p.m. Sunday, both at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Burlington, Iowa. Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Rutledge, Kerma Lynn, 70, customer service representative for US Signs, died Tuesday, Sept. 17. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Catoosa
Kleiner, Gerald Nelson, 76, truck driver and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 14. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Claremore
Tomblin, Michael, 71, retired from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, died Monday, Sept. 16. Memorial service 3 p.m. Sunday, Heath-Griffith Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
Oologah
Choate, Myrtle Mae, 72, retired bartender, died Friday, Sept. 20. Services pending. Serenity Funerals and Crematory, Tulsa.
Owasso
Puckett, Bobby Gene, 83. Tulsair Beechcraft service manager, died Wednesday, Sept. 18. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Mowery Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Kepner, Franklin Linda, 75, banker for Sand Springs State Bank, died Thursday, Sept. 12. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Sunday, Elks Lodge #2553. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Lancaster, Marilyn Jane (Morrison), 66, trimmer for Diversified Rubber, died Friday, Sept. 20. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, HillSpring Church.
McCracken, James Rick, 71, operator for Baker Hughes, died Tuesday, Sept. 17. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Canyon Crossing. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Shawnee
Dolan, Dewel “Skip” Edward, 88, veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Memorial services 2 p.m. Wednesday, Resthaven Funeral Home. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Skiatook
Greenfeather, Alexander Ed, 90, welder, minister and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 17. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Sien-Shelton Funeral Home.
Patton, Boone Gerry, 75, retired Southwestern Bell lineman and Army veteran, died Friday, Sept. 20. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sien-Shelton Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Family Worship Center of Skiatook.
Smith, Floyd Toy, 79, retired McDonnell Douglas and Spirit worker and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Sien-Shelton Funeral Home.
Thomason, John Henry, 81, John's Drug owner, died Thursday, Sept. 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sien-Shelton Funeral Home. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church West Rogers Campus.
