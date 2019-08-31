TULSA
Bates Disher, Betty, 72, Recollections antique store owner, died Thursday, Aug. 29. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Beard, Billy Don “Bill”, 91, retired Bill Beard Auto Parts and Salvage owner and Army veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 29. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Monday, Mobley-Grosbeck Funeral Home, Sand Springs. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Mission Christian Church, Sand Springs.
Blakely, Carrie, 45, homemaker, died Sunday, Aug. 25. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Carter, Sarah, 36, teacher, died Sunday, Aug. 25. Memorial service 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, Asbury United Methodist Church. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Cales, Minnie Jo, 92, homemaker, died Friday, Aug. 30. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First United Methodist Church. Ninde Brookside.
Chancellor, Arthur Neal, 77, mechanic and Army veteran, died Friday, Aug. 30. Private family services. Moore’s Memory.
Gilbert, Gwendolyn Ward, 93, homemaker, died Thursday, Aug. 29. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Ninde Brookside.
Hargis, Linda Adele, 73, medical receptionist, died Friday, Aug. 30. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Haring, Robert W. “Bob,” 86, former Tulsa World executive editor, died Saturday, Aug. 24. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Stanleys Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel.
Henderson, Clarence “Ralph,” 73, salesman for Pittsburgh Paints and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 20. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Tulsa Boys Home, Sand Springs. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Istilart, Michael K., 63, died Wednesday, Aug. 21. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, Sheridan Terrace Apartments. Stanleys.
Martell, Patricia, 85, homemaker, died Thursday, Aug. 29. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Powers-Cathey, Karen J., 64, Pennington’s, Homeland and Walgreens employee, died Monday, Aug. 26. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service Chapel.
Scoggins, Carroll Eugene, 81, retired civil engineer for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, died Friday, Aug. 30. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Thurston, Larry Gene Jr., 56, formerly of Tulsa, technical support for Master Card and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Aug. 24. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home.
Tran, David, 88, Vietnamese Army veteran, died Friday, Aug. 30. Visitation 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Bailey, Wayne Ellis, 87, pharmacist, died Wednesday, Aug. 28. No services planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Fletcher, William Hugh, 80, Warren Petroleum safety engineer and Army veteran, died Friday, Aug. 16. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Hunter, Dorothy F., 89, homemaker, died Sunday, Aug. 25. Private family services. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Sherman, Sherry Lynn, 66, office clerk, died Tuesday, Aug. 27. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Catoosa
Powell, Bill Allen, 63, luggage handler for American Airlines, died Tuesday, Aug. 20. Rice Funeral Home.
Claremore
Hill, Bob, 58, production manager at Renewal by Andersen, died Thursday, Aug. 22. Celebration of life 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Cleveland, Okla.
Day, Terri, 59, Cleveland Public Schools employee, died Saturday, Aug. 31. Services pending. Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Collinsville
Hubbard, Barry Richard, 61, mechanic for American Airlines, died Wednesday, Aug. 28. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel, Owasso.
Coweta
Inman, Leon Glen, 92, aircraft mechanic and veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 28. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sept. 14, Moore’s Chapel, Waveland, Ark. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Smith, Lois “Charlene,” 92, retired Coweta Public Schools teacher, died Thursday, Aug. 29. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Brown Family Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church.
Holdenville
Turner, David “Mike,” 70, real estate agent, died Friday, Aug. 23. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Barnard Memorial United Methodist Church. Hudson-Phillips Funeral Home.
Jenks
Book, Connie, 63, logistics coordinator, died Thursday, Aug. 29. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Vian Creek Baptist Church.
Hooper, Jerry B. Shiflett, 88, died Sunday, Aug. 25. No services planned. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Jennings
Procter, Trilla J., 72, cook at Oklahoma State University, died Thursday, Aug. 29. Services pending. Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.
Owasso
Sanguansakdi, Joseph, 76, racehorse venturer, died Sunday, Aug. 25. Private family services. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Williams, Earl Jr., 71, retired welder, died Saturday, Aug. 31. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Serenity Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Perry
White, Herman Augusta, 97, Navy veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 11. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Grace Hill Cemetery. Brown-Dugger Funeral Home.
Sand Springs
Harris, Bill, 82, teacher, died Wednesday, Aug. 28. Services pending. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Sparks
Ware, Carrie Ellen, 64, died Thursday, Aug. 29. Service 9 a.m. Tuesday, Lehman Funeral Home Chapel, Wellston. Interment 2 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Vera
Bolden, Williams, 84, died Friday, Aug. 30. Services pending. Nick Reynolds and Son Funeral Service, Collinsville.
