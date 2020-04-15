Editor's Note

TULSA

Anderson, Willard, P., 87, retired petroleum machinist and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, April 14. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Herring, Robert Sr., 88, Air Force veteran, died Monday, April 13. Services pending. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.

McAdow Shoop, Donna Burner, 88, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 15. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Sellers, Anna Mae, 99, homemaker, died Tuesday, April 7. Private family services. Jack’s.

Tittle, Dorothy Louise, 88, homemaker, died Sunday, April 12. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

White, Nancy, 85, homemaker, died Tuesday, April 14. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Cleveland, Okla.

Swan, Kathryn, 93, died Tuesday, April 14. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Private services.

Coweta

Bickel, Angeline, 90, homemaker, died Tuesday, April 14. Private family services. Brown.

Glenpool

Radford, Nicholas Loy, 77, retired firefighter, electrician and Navy veteran, died Monday, April 13. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service. Private family services.

Jenks

Shollmier, Roger, 72, kitchen designer, died Tuesday, April 14. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Porter

Victory, Brenda Kay, 63, homemaker, died Monday, April 13, in Muskogee. Visitation 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta.

