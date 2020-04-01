TULSA
Botkin, Billie Mae, 93, bookkeeper, died Wednesday, March 25. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Bucchianeri, Barbara Pinkham, 96, retired secretary, died Wednesday, April 1. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Jarrett, Kathryn Zoe (Walker), 92, homemaker, died Tuesday, March 31. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
McCharen, Edna Jeanne, 90, teacher, died Wednesday, April 1. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
May, H.M. “Mike,” 85, May Brothers clothing store owner, died Tuesday, March 31. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Shoemaker, Zach, 42, certified behavioral analyst, formerly of Broken Arrow, died Sunday, March 22. Private family services. Hayhurst.
