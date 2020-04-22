Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

Bateman, Derek J., 51, commercial real estate adviser, died Wednesday, April 22. Services pending. Schaudt’s.

Christopher, Gary R., 70, petroleum engineer, died Tuesday, April 21. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

James, Phillip, 88, Glass Manufacturing Co. electrician, died Monday, April 20. Service live streamed at 1 p.m. Friday at moorefuneral.com. Moore’s Southlawn.

Kearns, Richard P., 71, University of Tulsa director of information services, died Tuesday, April 21. Celebration of life pending. Ninde Brookside.

McGinley, Catherine Ann, 87, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 22. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Shunk, Kimberly R., 61, retired Golden Eagle Federal Credit Union bookkeeper, died Wednesday, April 22. No services planned. Ninde Brookside.

Waters, Walter Lee III, 70, died Monday, April 20. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.

Weldy, Christopher E., 71, retired Verizon store owner, died Tuesday, April 21. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Haskell

Boggs, Betty, 60, Postal Service supervisor, died Tuesday, April 21. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Ponca City

Lavow, Ossie Lee Jr., 59, machine operator, died Thursday, April 16. Visitation noon-4 p.m. Thursday, Serenity Funeral Home, Tulsa. Private family service. Memorial service pending.

Skiatook

Parrish, Larry E., 80, retired Bizjet aviation engine inspector and Army veteran, died Wednesday, April 22. Memorial service pending. Collinsville Dolton, Collinsville.

Sperry

Rowden, Jack Dale, 78, retired machinist and National Guard veteran, died Saturday, April 18. Graveside memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Rest Haven Cemetery. Johnson.

To plant a tree in memory of died Thursday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments