TULSA
Bateman, Derek J., 51, commercial real estate adviser, died Wednesday, April 22. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Christopher, Gary R., 70, petroleum engineer, died Tuesday, April 21. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
James, Phillip, 88, Glass Manufacturing Co. electrician, died Monday, April 20. Service live streamed at 1 p.m. Friday at moorefuneral.com. Moore’s Southlawn.
Kearns, Richard P., 71, University of Tulsa director of information services, died Tuesday, April 21. Celebration of life pending. Ninde Brookside.
McGinley, Catherine Ann, 87, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 22. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Shunk, Kimberly R., 61, retired Golden Eagle Federal Credit Union bookkeeper, died Wednesday, April 22. No services planned. Ninde Brookside.
Waters, Walter Lee III, 70, died Monday, April 20. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
Weldy, Christopher E., 71, retired Verizon store owner, died Tuesday, April 21. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Haskell
Boggs, Betty, 60, Postal Service supervisor, died Tuesday, April 21. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Ponca City
Lavow, Ossie Lee Jr., 59, machine operator, died Thursday, April 16. Visitation noon-4 p.m. Thursday, Serenity Funeral Home, Tulsa. Private family service. Memorial service pending.
Skiatook
Parrish, Larry E., 80, retired Bizjet aviation engine inspector and Army veteran, died Wednesday, April 22. Memorial service pending. Collinsville Dolton, Collinsville.
Sperry
Rowden, Jack Dale, 78, retired machinist and National Guard veteran, died Saturday, April 18. Graveside memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Rest Haven Cemetery. Johnson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.