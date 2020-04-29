Editor's Note

TULSA

Couch, Donna Carolyn, 74, teacher, formerly of Tulsa, died April 21. Graveside service was held Wednesday. Roller-Christeson, Harrison, Ark.

Lay, Kelly Lynn, 51, Layscape owner, died Sunday, April 26. Visitation 8:30-9:30 a.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at General Assembly and Church of the Firstborn, Sapulpa; and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Ridgelawn Cemetery, Collinsville. Reynolds & AdamsCrest.

Leach, Winfred “Winnie,” 92, Texaco salesman, died Wednesday, April 29. Viewing 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Stage, Quentin, 45, died Thursday, April 16. Services pending. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.

Thurman, Lewis James, 73, American Airlines stock clerk and Army veteran, died Wednesday, April 22. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Monday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.

Tichenor, Teresa, 71, legal assistant, died Monday, April 27. Services pending. Stanleys.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Barthel, Abbie L., 95, homemaker, died Sunday, April 26, in Glenpool. Viewing 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Bixby Funeral Service. Private family services.

Broken Arrow

Acklin, Neva June, 89, Cunningham Machine co-owner, died Saturday, April 18. No services planned. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Gardner, Patricia “PJ,” 90, retired Evans Furniture saleswoman, died Friday, April 24. Private family services. Brown, Coweta.

O’Neill, Jim, 75, carpenter and Army veteran, died Tuesday, April 28. No services planned. Floral Haven.

Coweta

Cantrell, Katherine May, 90, homemaker, died Saturday, April 25, in Tulsa. Services pending. Brown.

Falcon, Glenn David, 68, painter, died Sunday, March 22, in Tulsa. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Fort Gibson Lake Cypress Cove, Wagoner. Brown.

Grove

McGuire, Sue Elizabeth, 88, retired Oklahoma State University Medical Center nurse, died Tuesday, April 28. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.

Smith, Gary W., 71, bank management employee, died Thursday, April 23. Memorial service pending. Nichols-Stephens.

Owasso

Allison, Merle L., 81, truck driver and Army veteran, died Monday, April 27. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service. Private services.

Welsh, Anne Marie, 69, science teacher, died Wednesday, April 29. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

