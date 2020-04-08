TULSA
Edison, Giecquita Louise “Susie” (Masterson), 65, homemaker, died Monday, April 6. Memorial service pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Fisher, David, 67, died Sunday, April 5. No services planned. Moore’s Memory.
Gerber, Daniel M., 90, retired American Airlines mechanic and Army veteran, died Wednesday, April 8. Private family services. Mowery, Owasso.
Kaufman, Robert Anthony, 79, wholesale lumber sales manager, died Wednesday, April 8. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Kiger, Bennie Bob, 87, football coach, died Tuesday, April 7. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Majors, Wilda Marie, 102, insurance worker, died Tuesday, April 7. Visitation 12:30-2:30 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Memorial service pending.
Smith, Betty Lou, 88, homemaker, died Tuesday, April 7. No local services planned. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Stone, Warren, 82, Postal Service driver and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, April 8. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Williams, Doris, 88, lab technician, died Wednesday, April 1. Memorial service pending. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Mason, John Kevin “Moose,” 58, millwright, died Saturday, April 4. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Ward, Keith, 74, W.W. Sales Oil and Gas sales representative, died Tuesday, April 7. Viewing noon-5 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Private family service. Service livestreamed 11 a.m. Friday, Hayhurst Facebook page.
Cleveland, Okla.
Powell, Gale, 72, truck driver, died Monday, April 6. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Hominy
Marshall, Betty, 70, retired Hominy Public Schools teacher, died Monday, April 6. Private family services. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Jenks
Crater, Johnny, 84, ITT Financial senior vice president, died Saturday, April 4. Viewing 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Garrett Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 1:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Muskogee.
Hall, Jane, 56, apartment complex manager, died Wednesday, April 1. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool.
Pryor
Ogden, James Q. “Quentin,” 98, retired business owner, died Wednesday, April 8. Memorial service pending. Stephens-Key.
