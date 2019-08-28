Editor's Note

TULSA

Batchelor, Vanessa Leigh, 77, executive assistant, died Monday, Aug. 26. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Stanleys.

Elmore, Smiley W. Sr., 72, financial adviser and Smiley Elmore Associates president, died Wednesday, Aug. 28. Services pending. Jack’s.

Rich, Thomas J. “Tom,” 72, retired from Wholesale Tools, died Monday, Aug. 26. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Trinity Episcopal Church. Stanleys.

Sutliff, Richard A., 70, retired Oral Roberts University music professor, died Wednesday, Aug. 28. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Williams, Linda Kay, 72, teacher, died Tuesday, Aug. 27. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Wetzel, Rhonda L., 66, attorney, died Saturday, Aug. 24. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.

Claremore

Kelley, Thomas Earl, 78, American Airlines mechanic crew chief and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 25. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Woodlawn Cemetery. Rice.

Cleveland, Okla.

Davis, Lela, 87, homemaker, died Monday, Aug. 26. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home.

Hominy

Kidder, Jeffery, 46, welder and oilfield worker, died Tuesday, Aug. 27. Service 9 a.m. Friday, Dennis Kidder residence. Powell.

Rhodes, Sylvia, 96, B&B Tax Service owner, died Tuesday, Aug. 27. Services pending. Powell.

Jenks

Burdine, Warren, 84. accountant, died Tuesday, Aug. 27. Visitation 3-7 p.m Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, First Baptist Church.

Owasso

Harris, DeLynn, 92, administrative assistant, died Monday, Aug. 26. Visitation 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday and service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.

Merrell, Nelda, 93, homemaker, died Sunday, Aug. 25. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Services pending in Texas. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Wagoner

Hahn, Charles, 88, sheet metal worker, died Monday, Aug. 26. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

