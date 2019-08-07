TULSA
Bright, Sally, 84, college professor, died Saturday, Aug. 3. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Trinity Presbyterian Church, Bixby. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Dierker, William J., 90, retired musician, salesman and Korean War Navy veteran, died Monday, Aug. 5. Memorial Mass 1 p.m. Friday, Church of the Madalene.
Hoover, Patsy Kay, 72, retired Kmart retail associate, died Tuesday, Aug. 6. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Mansker, Linda Ruby, 69, retired from Southwestern Bell, died Wednesday, July 31. Services pending. Jack’s.
Revelis, Frank A., 80, retired Athens Restaurant and Frank’s Gyros owner, died Tuesday, Aug. 6. Trisagion 7 p.m. Friday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
Stadler, Tim C., 55, information technology security specialist and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 6. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Tiger, Prentice Daniel, 68, laborer and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Aug. 5. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Roberts, Joy B., 92, city of Tulsa water and sewer draftsman, died Tuesday, Aug. 6. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Brooks, Don, 84, American Airlines stock clerk, died Sunday, Aug. 4. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Hutchinson, Carole Anne, 76, courier service dispatcher, died Tuesday, Aug. 6. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa.
Taylor, Margie, 91, homemaker, died Monday, Aug. 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Townes, Anna Mae, 83, retired Oklahoma Natural Gas account clerk, died Monday, Aug. 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Claremore
Smith, Virgle Jr., 70, retired business owner, died Sunday, Aug. 4. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church. MMS-Payne.
Coweta
Meadows, Dorothy Pauline, 80, homemaker, died Monday, Aug. 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Family Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Vernon Cemetery.
Sand Springs
Austin, Charles Wayne, 82, truck driver, died Sunday, Aug. 4. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Verdigris United Methodist Church, Verdigris.
Badger, Albert Steven “Steve,” 39, roofing employee, died Sunday, Aug. 4. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
Terlton
Tilley, Mike, 74, Tilley’s Backhoe Service owner, died Wednesday, July 31. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church, Terlton. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
