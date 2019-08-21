Editor's Note

TULSA

Dubler, JoAnn, 86, certified professional landman, died Wednesday, Aug. 21. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Henderson, Clarence, 73, Pittsburg Paint salesman and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 20. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Northcutt, William M. “Bill,” 85, city of Tulsa assistant city attorney, died Tuesday, Aug. 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Patterson, Orval Jr., 88, Rockwell and Boeing information systems employee and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Ross, Anne Harlan, 90, retired lab technician, died Monday, Aug. 12. No services planned. Schaudt’s.

Sewell, Anne, 75, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 20. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Steely, Louis Leroy, 68, Evans Electric electrical motor mechanic supervisor and Army veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 15. Private family services. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Wiley, Anna E., 95, administrative assistant, died Saturday, Aug. 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Arrow Heights Baptist Church.

Coweta

Raimond, William J., 80, American Airlines hazardous materials manager, died Saturday, Aug. 17. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Trinity Lutheran Church, Broken Arrow. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Henryetta

Pack, Billy Ray, 85, retired pipefitter and welder, died Tuesday, Aug. 20. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Rogers Funeral Home Chapel.

Jenks

King, Jim, 69, minister and musician, died Saturday, Aug. 17. Service 12:30 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Jennings

Carter, Leonard Ray, 83, welder, died Monday, Aug. 19. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Shiloh Ministry, Oilton.

Mannford

McIntire, Jack, 87, former Mini-Mac Convenience Stores owner, died Tuesday, Aug. 20. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Owasso

Clark, Tom Lee Jr., 95, retired aircraft mechanic and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 15. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Meadowcreek United Methodist Church, Collinsville. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Wright, Carl D., 83, lawyer and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Aug 20. Visitation 11:30 a.m. Friday and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

