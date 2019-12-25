TULSA
Charlton, Willard Lee, 82, retired printer and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 24. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Koupe, Frank, 93, accountant, died Monday, Dec. 23. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Walling, Kenneth Ray (Ken) Sr., 68, retired Cimerex accountant and Army veteran, died Sunday Dec. 22. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Rueb, Janice “Jan,” 73, Tulsa Public Schools nurse, died Monday, Dec. 23. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church.
Claremore
Taber, Gary, 61, died Saturday, Dec 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Harvest Church, Sand Springs.
Mounds
Tittle, John, 83, postal letter carrier, died Friday, Dec 20. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
