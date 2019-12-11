TULSA
Bell, Sylvia Marie, 89, SCC shipping and receiving worker, died Sunday, Dec. 8. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, University Village Theater. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Burke, Geraldine Burrus, 80, Badger Meter Inc. switchboard operator, died Tuesday, Dec. 10. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.
Diehl, Thomas, 94, manufacturing business owner and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 19. Celebration of life 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Inverness Village. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Eidson, Mary A., 84, real estate secretary, died Tuesday, Dec. 10. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Parkview Baptist Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
McCoy, John B., 64, Crane Carrier Co. painter, died Saturday, Dec. 7. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Rose Hill Funeral Home Chapel.
Morey, Leota, 70, died Monday, Dec. 9. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Church of God, Broken Arrow. Rose Hill.
Newbolt, Gerald A., 77, died Wednesday, Dec. 11. Memorial service noon Friday, Oakridge Baptist Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Ritchie, Norma Lois, 91, Froug’s office clerk, died Monday, Dec. 9. Service 2:30 p.m. Friday, Ranch Acres Baptist Church. Moore’s Rosewood.
Sturm, Martha, 73, homemaker, died Sunday, Dec. 8. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Muskogee. Garrett, Broken Arrow.
Thetford, Max, 78, Arthur Murray Studios owner and Army veteran, died Monday, Dec. 9. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Conrad, Stanley Eugene, 63, Conrad Farms purchasing agent, died Tuesday, Dec. 10. Service 2 p.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church. Leonard & Marker.
Broken Arrow
Alvarez, Ivan A., 58, insurance salesman, died Sunday, Dec. 8. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Beckham, Lorene, 93, Broken Arrow Public Schools accounts payable employee, died Tuesday, Dec. 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Friday, The Assembly.
Jaramillo, Ricky, 63, welder, Broken Arrow Public Schools bus driver and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 10. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, East Kenosha Life.Church. Hayhurst.
Tucker, Ralph Jr., 75, former Postal Service mail handler and Vietnam War Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 10. Services pending. Hayhurst.
Dewar
Massey, Floyd James “Pete” Sr., 68, retired truck driver and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, Dec. 9, in Tulsa. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, CrossPoint Baptist Church, Coweta. Brown, Coweta.
Morrison
Belusko, John, 68, retired, died Saturday, Dec. 7. Rosary 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, both at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Stillwater. Strode, Stillwater.
Sapulpa
Hardee, William R. “Bill,” 79, electrician, business owner and Navy veteran, died Friday, Dec. 6. Visitation 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home.
Sperry
Burt, Richard Paul, 74, retired mail carrier and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 10. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Johnson Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church.
