Amos, Everett L. Jr., 75, John Zink Co. mechanical engineer and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 15. Visitation 10-11:45 a.m. Monday, AdamsCrest Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Barrera-Gomez, Luis Alberto, 39, construction worker, died Saturday, Dec. 14. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Garland, Jerry, 66, construction superintendent, died Wednesday, Dec. 18. Services pending. Stanleys.
Nance, Russell E., 91, painter and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 17. Services pending. AdamsCrest.
Potter, Tommy Lee, 69, painter and Vietnam veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 10. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, The Park Church of Christ chapel. Serenity.
Roberson, John, 54, died Tuesday, Dec. 17. No services planned. Moore’s Memory.
Shackelford, William Ray, 82, retired computer programmer and veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 17. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Asbury United Methodist Church Mason Chapel. Serenity.
Shade, Joe Richard “Dick,” 99, retired minister and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 17. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Skiatook Free Will Baptist Church, Skiatook.
Slotterback, John Jr., 46, retail clerk, died Monday, Dec. 16. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Williams, Jerry R., 76, retired insurance agent, died Tuesday, Dec. 17. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Bristow
Harness, J.D., 70, Harness Pilot and Escort Service owner and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 17. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, First Free Will Baptist Church. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.
Broken Arrow
Cook, Olivia “Sue,” 76, legal assistant, died Tuesday, Dec. 17. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday and service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Collinsville
Crabtree, Donny Ray, 70, retired American Airlines mechanic and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 18. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa, and graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Greenwood Cemetery, Porter.
Columbus, Kan.
Wilcox, June, 93, Kansas Health Department clerical worker, died Tuesday, Dec. 17. Services pending. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Fort Gibson
Ross, Edgar Duncan, 77, Prepaid Legal Services salesman and veteran, died Monday, Dec. 16. Service 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel, Muskogee.
Glenpool
Williams, Norma Yvonne, 93, retired accountant, died Monday, Dec. 16. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, King of Kings Lutheran Church. Schaudt’s.
Hominy
Brave, Lenora, 50, died Tuesday, Dec. 17. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Owasso
Jones, J. Clifford, 91, credit union manager and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 18. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Finney, Jeffrey Dean “Jeff,” 64, former hotel clerk and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Dec. 6. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel.
