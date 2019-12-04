TULSA
Graham, Teresa Lynn, 53, oil and gas manager and Arnold’s Hamburgers employee, died Saturday, Nov. 30. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Hammer, Franna Helene, 82, administrative secretary, died Tuesday, Dec. 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Friday, Christ the King Catholic Church.
Johnson, Roy Lee, 67, tire serviceman and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 17. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, St. Luke Baptist Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Johnson, Rudolph Cleatus Sr., 72, retired American Airlines mechanic, University of Oklahoma Schusterman Campus facility maintenance employee and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 3. Services pending. Jack’s.
Morris, Hugh, 84, sales administrator and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 3. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Stanleys Funeral Home Chapel.
Templeton, William Joseph Sr., 91, Cities Service Oil Co. engineer and Army veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 1. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, First Presbyterian Church. Schaudt’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Burt, Eric “E.J.,” 47, MicahTek administrative assistant, died Monday, Nov. 25. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Garrett Funeral Home Chapel.
Peterson, Waymon, 66, pharmacist, died Wednesday, Nov. 27. Visitation 7-8 p.m. Friday and service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Claremore
Robinson, Linda, 80, secretary, died Tuesday, Dec. 3. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at MMS-Payne Funeral Home.
Inola
Hess-Babb, Sherry, 69, retired Circle K Corp. office manager, died Tuesday, Dec. 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Sweeten Cemetery.
Skiatook
Bolin, Jimmie Lee “Jim,” 86, Sinclair Oil and Gas pumper and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Nov. 4, in Collinsville. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Osage Garden Veterans Memorial. Sien-Shelton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.