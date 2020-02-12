TULSA
Attebery, Gatha Kay, 75, homemaker, died Sunday, Feb. 9. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb.16, Montereau Retirement Community Chapel. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Button, Mary Lou, 87, homemaker, died Friday, Feb. 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Holland, Bernadine A., 87, American Mobile Home Convoy owner, died Tuesday, Feb. 11. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Mowery, Owasso.
Hughes, Cleo E., 95, retired from city of Tulsa, minister and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 6. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home; service 10 a.m. Saturday, Greater Union Baptist Church; and graveside service noon Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Messick, Dolores M., 85, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 10. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Nye, Donald Ray, 91, retired U.S. Department of Labor director for apprenticeship and training, died Sunday, Feb. 9. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Eastland Assembly of God. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Washburn, Calvin, 92, office manager and Army veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Rice Funeral Service, Claremore.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Afton
Wilks, Pam, 56, paralegal, died Sunday, Feb. 9. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, Church of the Madalene, Tulsa. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial, Tulsa.
Bixby
Ennis, Sonny Gene, 46, American Airlines engine and powerplant maintenance senior manager, died Sunday, Feb. 9. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.
Stafford, Rosemary Louise, 66, child care provider, died Tuesday, Feb. 11. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Leonard & Marker Funeral Home Chapel.
Wisher, Charles “Dick,” 82, IBM account executive and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 12. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Elks Lodge 946, Tulsa. Bixby Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Dennis, Edd L., 73, retired PGA golf professional and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Feb 12. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Fields, Dennis, 81, Postal Service zone clerk, died Tuesday, Feb. 11. Graveside service noon Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Hayhurst.
Moore, Jerry Wayne, 76, retired Bell South network technician and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 9, in Muskogee. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta.
Claremore
Burford, Donald E., 81, retired Sullivan & Co. accountant and National Guard soldier, died Sunday, Feb. 9. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church, Locust Grove. Locust Grove Funeral Home, Locust Grove.
Coweta
Graham, Melinda Jean, 66, Coweta Public Schools cafeteria worker and homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 24, in Tulsa. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Brown Family Funeral Home.
Owasso
Brown, Barbara Ann, 70, American Airlines database analyst, died Wednesday, Feb. 5. Services pending. Mowery.
Sapulpa
Russell, Sheila Jean, 63, Frontier Energy Services engineer assistant, died Tuesday, Feb. 11. No services planned. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
