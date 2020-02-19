TULSA
Gajan, Francis R., 80, retired Southwest Power Administration director, died Saturday, Feb. 15. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday and memorial Mass 10 a.m. Friday, both at Christ the King Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Lea, Newana B., 76, appointment specialist, died Wednesday, Feb. 19. Visitation noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Martin, Chandler, 29, R Bar server, died Wednesday, Feb. 12. Memorial service 3 p.m. Sunday, First Presbyterian Church. Schaudt’s.
Oberste, Jane Marie, 61, Bishop Kelley High School director of administration, died Tuesday, Feb. 18. Rosary 7 p.m. Friday, Bishop Kelley High School Chapel, and funeral Mass 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Sabourin, Walter Edwin “Walt” Jr., 81, truck mount accessories salesman and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 18. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bristow
Lane, Kennard Neal, 85, retired from Ford Glass Plant and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 18. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Bristow City Cemetery. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.
Broken Arrow
Bridges, Paula “Poodle,” 82, dance instructor, died Sunday, Feb. 16. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Park Grove Cemetery. Hayhurst.
Frazer, Edmund, 73, millwright engineer, died Monday, Feb. 17. Services pending. Garrett.
Hall, James, 88, journeyman lineman, died Monday, Feb. 17. Services pending. Garrett.
McNeil, Patrick John, 47, Postal Service mechanic, died Friday, Feb. 14. Services pending. Cornerstone, Muskogee.
Neary, Walter, 87, certified public accountant and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 18. Services pending. Garrett.
Claremore
Ingram, Gaylon “Lenny,” 75, Boeing engineer and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Feb. 17. Visitation noon- 1 p.m. Friday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mowery, Owasso.
Langford, Rita Mae, 67, administrative assistant, died Tuesday, Feb. 4. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Wyandotte United Methodist Church, Kansas City, Kan., and memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, First Church, Owasso. Serenity, Tulsa.
Coweta
McManus, Diana Sue, 68, retired Postal Service distribution clerk, died Tuesday, Feb. 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Family Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, CrossPoint Baptist Church.
Cushing
Thornbrugh, Nell Rose, 64, retired certified nursing assistant, died Saturday, Feb. 15, in Tulsa. Memorial service 3 p.m. Sunday, Mount Olive Baptist Church. Palmer Marler.
Hominy
Batson, Eldon, 79, telecommunications assistant vice president, died Sunday, Feb. 16. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.
Mannford
Treloar, James D. “Jamie,” 60, machinist and Army veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 15. Memorial service 4 p.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church, Depew. Hutchins-Maples Matherly, Bristow.
Morris
Payne, Morris Doyle, 81, retired from the Navy , died Saturday, Feb. 1. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, and graveside service noon Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Muskogee
Kirk, Reba, 82, The American Bar owner, died Monday, Feb. 17. No local services planned. Garrett, Broken Arrow.
Owasso
Adams, Darlene, 67, Princess House crystal sales representative, died Monday, Feb. 17. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 9 a.m. Friday, both at Garrett Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Hernandez-Hurt, Priscilla, 45, caretaker and legal assistant, died Thursday, Feb. 13. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Heath-Griffith Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Destiny Life Church.
Sand Springs
Johnson, Thomas Richard, 67, Peterbilt Trucks salesman, died Tuesday, Feb. 18. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood, Tulsa.
Roberts, Wilma Jean, 94, Zebco assembly worker, died Monday, Feb. 17. Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Sapulpa
Fulks, Donald Ray, 72, warehouse driver, died Saturday, Feb. 15. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home.
Stubblefield, Johnie Jr., 74, retired construction worker and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 18. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Home Chapel, Bristow.
