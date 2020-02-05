TULSA
Edwards, Ellen Marie, 78, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 3. Rosary 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, and memorial Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, both at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.
Frye, Raymond Wayne, 84, submittals construction manager and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 4. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Monday and service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Graff, Ruby “Rusty,” 90, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 4. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and committal service 1 p.m. Friday, Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Griffith, Shirley A., 89, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 3. Graveside service 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.
VonHartitzsch, Barry, 79, nephrologist, died Sunday, Dec. 1. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
James, Donald Gene, 70, automobile parts department manager, died Tuesday, Feb 4. Private family services. Leonard & Marker.
Broken Arrow
Breedlove, William “Bill,” 97, maintenance manager and Army veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 2. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Friday and service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Evans, Sue, 80, church organist, died Friday, Jan. 31. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service 2:30 p.m. Friday, Resthaven Cemetery, Oklahoma City.
Mercer, Darlene Ruth, 91, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 4. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Wilkinson, Phyllis, 90, bookkeeper, died Tuesday, Jan. 28. Service 12:30 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Claremore
Cutright, Eva Mae, 79, administrative coordinator, died Friday, Jan. 31. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
McCabe, Kenneth, 94, independent oil producer and Army Air Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 4. Visitation 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, First Assembly of God.
Muse, Larry, 60, teacher, died Saturday, Feb. 1. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Grace Gospel Church, Jennings. Chapman-Black.
Collinsville
Taylor, Francis H., 89, retired nurse’s aide and unit secretary and Army veteran, died Monday, Feb. 3. Visitation noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home.
Stone Bluff
Jernigan, Norma “Jodi,” 72, state of Oklahoma case manager, died Saturday, Feb. 1. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Woodlake Church, Tulsa. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
