TULSA
Ballou, Van, 92, veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 26. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Baugess, Kevin Gene, 62, Green Beetle manager and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, Feb. 24. Private family services. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Box, Shirley A., 84, retired Skaggs bookkeeper and at St. John Medical Center registered nurse, died Thursday, Feb. 20. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Decker, Jerry V., 65, Byron Jackson Pump machinist, died Tuesday, Feb. 25. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Airport Free Will Baptist Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Ethridge, Larry, 85, Quality Material Handling Co. owner and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, Feb. 24. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Skelly Drive Baptist Church.
Evans, Shelby W., 72, architect, died Friday, Feb. 21. Services pending. Jack’s.
Flippo, Annice, 98, died Saturday, Feb. 22. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Gullette, Ted Wallace, 90, retired Amoco Production Co. information technology manager and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 25. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Perry, Eva Lorene, 102, retired law firm office manager, died Monday, Feb. 24. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home, and service noon Saturday, Ranch Acres Baptist Church.
Ramsay, Stephen, 65, safety and security director, died Sunday, Feb 23. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Samuels, Chester Richard, 89, Oklahoma Steel Casting Co. steel cutter, died Sunday, Feb. 23. Services pending. Jack’s.
Stripling, Marilyn Ann, 87, city of Tulsa clerk, died Thursday, Feb. 13. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Greater Mount Rose Baptist Church. Jack’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Hanchette, Jay, 87, AMCO accountant and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 23. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church. Floral Haven.
Rowan, Carl Junior, 69, Army veteran, died Tuesday, February 25. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Coweta
Baker, Jonathon Wayde, 15, Coweta High School student, died Sunday, Feb. 16. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Jenks
Moffitt, Merle Wayne, 83, retired accountant and Army veteran, died Friday, Feb. 21. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Highland Cemetery, Pawnee. Poteet, Pawnee.
Sapulpa
Tilley, Herbert Don, 87, general laborer and Korean War Army veteran, died Monday, Feb. 24. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, South Heights Assembly of God, and graveside service following at Hewitt Cemetery, Wilson. Alexander Gray, Wilson.
