STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Hartzell, Donald D. (Don), 92, The Happy Company and Blue Cross Blue Shield offset printer and Army veteran, died Monday, Dec. 30. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Rose Hill Memorial Park, Tulsa. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Dyer, Marion M., 86, lawyer and Army veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 26. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church. Hayhurst.
Jenks
Norvell, Joyce, 77, homemaker, died Monday, Dec. 30. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church. Hargrove-Marker.
Sand Springs
Reese, Alice Lee, 82, homemaker, died Tuesday, Dec 31. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Garden Heights Free Will Baptist Church. Mark Griffith Riverside.
