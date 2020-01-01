Editor's Note

Bixby

Hartzell, Donald D. (Don), 92, The Happy Company and Blue Cross Blue Shield offset printer and Army veteran, died Monday, Dec. 30. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Rose Hill Memorial Park, Tulsa. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Dyer, Marion M., 86, lawyer and Army veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 26. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church. Hayhurst.

Jenks

Norvell, Joyce, 77, homemaker, died Monday, Dec. 30. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church. Hargrove-Marker.

Sand Springs

Reese, Alice Lee, 82, homemaker, died Tuesday, Dec 31. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Garden Heights Free Will Baptist Church. Mark Griffith Riverside.

