TULSA

Bueno, Mary (Collins), 63, medical assistant, died Sunday, Jan. 19. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Springs of Grace Bible Church. Schaudt’s.

Caddy, Wilbert Leon, 83, Farm Home Administration employee, formerly of Tulsa, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, in Rupert, Idaho. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Pine Street Christian Church. Jack’s.

Ellis, John David, 60, entrepreneur, died Sunday, Jan. 19. Services pending. Reynolds & AdamsCrest.

Ewing, Roger Wayne, 52, event planner, died Monday, Jan. 20. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Glenpool.

Hunter, Maxine, 87, licensed practical nurse and Saint Francis Hospital volunteer, died Tuesday, Jan. 21. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Johnson, Dan R., 77, mechanical design draftsman, died Monday, Jan. 20. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, First Assembly of God, Pawhuska. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Leise, Helen, 82, retired registered nurse, died Wednesday, Jan. 22. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Smith, Edith Darline, 90, writer, died Tuesday, Jan. 21. Service 11:30 a.m. Saturday, First Lutheran Church. Stanleys.

Williams Pinkerton, Deborah, 83, professional volunteer, died Friday, Jan. 17. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Carpenter, Lawrence Odell, 86, retired Baptist minister, died Sunday, Jan. 19. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Bixby Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Friday, South Tulsa Baptist Church, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Brown, Linda Carol, 68, Western Filter insides sales representative, died Saturday, Jan. 18. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Northside Christian Church. Hayhurst.

Kelley, Jim, 89, Century 21 Jim Kelley Realty owner and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church.

White, Carl Wiley, 80, teacher, died Tuesday, Jan. 21. Visitation 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church Student Activity Building, and memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church. Floral Haven.

Claremore

Favor, Donald “Don,” 79, retired Webster High School teacher and coach, died Tuesday, Jan. 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at MMS-Payne Funeral Home; graveside service following at Tahlequah City Cemetery, Tahlequah.

Coweta

Luker, Vella Mae, 92, retired First National Bank vice president, died Saturday, Jan. 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Brown Family Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, First Baptist Church.

