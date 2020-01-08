TULSA
Blackburn, Norma J., 85, homemaker, died Monday, Jan. 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Broach, David E. 71, retired architect, died Tuesday, Jan. 7. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Caldwell, LaFerne, 82, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 5. Visitation 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, The Park Church of Christ.
Carey, Larry Eugene “Larry Long,” 69, died Tuesday, Dec. 31. Services pending. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Floyd, Donna Jo, 77, homemaker, died Monday, Jan. 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Asbury United Methodist Church Mason Chapel.
Greenlee, Julia Ann, 87, high school English teacher, died Wednesday, Jan. 1. Graveside service 1 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery, and service 3 p.m. Saturday, Christ United Methodist Church. Moore’s Rosewood.
Murphy, David Allen, 54, Avis Budget Group customer service supervisor, died Sunday, Jan. 5. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church Owasso Calvary Campus, Tulsa. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Neely, Evelyn Mattie, 85, homemaker, died Tuesday, Jan. 7. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Eastwood Baptist Church.
Selman, William B., 74, attorney and Marine Corps veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 8. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Church of St. Mary. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Safreed, June, 92, retail clerk, died Tuesday, Jan. 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Bristow
Housley, Virgil Eugene “Gene,” 55, Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper, died Sunday, Jan. 5. Service 2 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, Checotah. Checotah Funeral Service, Checotah.
Broken Arrow
Gill, Freddie, 95, Postal Service maintenance engineer and World War II Army veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 7. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Garrett Funeral Home Chapel.
Hanlon, Steve, 68, Hanlon’s Fireplace and Patio owner and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 8. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Moffatt, Gareth, 50, Matrix PDM project manager, died Monday, Jan. 6. Celebration of life 4 p.m. Friday, RiverOaks Presbyterian Church, Tulsa. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Vaughn, Charles W., 93, machinist and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 12. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Glenpool
Starr, Margaret Ann, 74, retired mental health aide, died Sunday, Jan. 5. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Grace Gospel Church, Jennings. Schaudt’s.
Owasso
Hearn, Leland Wayne, 94, civil service trucking operator and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 6. Service 3 p.m. Sunday, Greenwood Church of Christ, Greenwood, Ark., and graveside service noon Tuesday, Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery, North Little Rock, Ark. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Hobgood, Michael Don “Mikey Don,” 64, died Monday, Jan. 6. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, Limestone Baptist Church. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Smith, Vernon Duane, 74, city of Sand Springs director of infrastructure, died Tuesday, Jan. 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Hillspring Church.
Skiatook
Shelton, Virgil Dewayne “Cub,” 88, retired from Byron Jackson Co. and from the Marine Corps, died Monday, Jan. 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sien-Shelton Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, A Glorious Fellowship Church, Collinsville.
