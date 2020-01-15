TULSA
Carey, Larry Eugene “Larry Long,” 69, died Tuesday, Dec. 31. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.
Herzberg, Carole, 82, homemaker, died Wednesday, Jan. 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Hudspeth, Bob, 72, engineering firm owner, died Sunday, Jan. 12. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Fellowship Bible Church. Schaudt’s.
Lucas, Christine E., 86, retired social worker, died Thursday, Jan. 9. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Friday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Church of the Living God.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Beggs
Smith, Jimmy Ray, 71, retired Honeywell welder and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 13. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
Bixby
Daubenspeck, Irma Jean, 83, investor, died Tuesday, Jan. 14. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Leonard & Marker Funeral Home Chapel.
Bristow
Clowers, Pauline A., 96, homemaker, died Monday, Jan. 13. Graveside service 1 p.m. Saturday, Bristow City Cemetery, Bristow. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.
Geller, Omer, 93, roofing company employee and World War II Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 12. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Home Chapel.
Glenpool
Goodman, James W., 84, retired Army first sergeant, died Monday, Jan. 13. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Leonard & Marker Funeral Home, Bixby, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church, Bixby.
Owasso
Lovely, Randy Lee, 62, electrician and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 14. Services pending. Mowery.
