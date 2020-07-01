TULSA
Ballard, Mildred, 86, court reporter, died Tuesday, June 30. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Cleveland, James DeVere, 75, retired from Amoco, died Wednesday, July 1. Private family services. Moore’s Rosewood.
Downing, Geraldine C. “Deanie” (Edge), 84, office manager, died Monday, June 29. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, July 6, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Red Fork Baptist Church.
Gray, Floyd Houston, 98, retired aluminum awning installer and Army veteran, died Tuesday, June 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and service 10 a.m. Friday, The Well of Spirit and Truth.
Matheson, Carole L., 82, certified public accountant, died Wednesday, July 1. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Proszek, James Joseph, 89, retired American Airlines quality assurance director, died Saturday, June 27. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Thursday, Church of the Resurrection. Schaudt’s.
Rankin, Andrew, 26, died Monday, June 29. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Shadrick, Jeremy, 44, business owner, died Friday, June 26. Memorial service 3 p.m. Sunday, Glenpool Community Center, Glenpool. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Silagi, Michael J., 80, Loomis Armored Car employee, died Sunday, June 28. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Upshaw, Laurel Presnell, 91, petroleum geologist, died Tuesday, June 30. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Welliver, George Henry Jr., 83, Air Force major, died Saturday, June 27. Memorial service was held Wednesday. Schaudt’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Seals, Shirley, 78, assistant claims processor, died Tuesday, June 30. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool.
Broken Arrow
Bilby, Sue, 75, secretary and parts manager, died Tuesday, June 30. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Biltz, Gladys, 96, homemaker, died Monday, June 29. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
