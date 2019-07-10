TULSA
Devlin, Thomas F. Sr., 96, mechanical engineer and World War II Navy veteran, died Tuesday, July 9. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Rose Hill.
Hawk, Lena, 75, assembler, died Tuesday, July 9. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Kilgore, Melodie, 53, certified nursing assistant, died Sunday, July 7. Services pending. Reynolds & AdamsCrest.
Slack, Jack, 86, data processing manager and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, July 9. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 12:30 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Stephenson, Betty L., 84, Tulsa Teachers Credit Union loan officer, died Saturday, July 6. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Red Fork Church of God.
Stewart, Paula Jean, 86, homemaker, died Tuesday, July 9. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Stanleys Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Southern Hills Baptist Church.
Waldroop, Warren Len, 89, pipeliner, welder and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, July 9. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Sampson, Wanda, 85, homemaker, died Tuesday, July 9. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at RiverCrest Chapel. Bixby Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Gall, Ralph, 72, culinary salesman and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, July 7. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church. Hayhurst.
Kadel, Sharon Kay, 80, greeting card merchandiser, died Tuesday, July 9. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Steele, Steven R., 67, retired Tulsa Police Department major and Army veteran, died Tuesday, July 9. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Coweta
Lumpkin, Shirley Faye, 84, died Saturday, July 6, in San Antonio. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Family Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Vernon Cemetery.
Thomas, Billie Jean, 88, homemaker, died Thursday, July 4, in Hailey, Idaho. Services pending. Brown.
Dewey
Turowski, Donald T., 86, Jane Phillips Medical Center maintenance worker and Army veteran, died Friday, July 5. Services pending. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa.
Kellyville
McAnulty, Edward “Bill,” 80, welder and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, July 9. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa, and celebration of life 2 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church.
Mannford
Beaty, James Earl, 74, retired from Tulsa Technology Center, died Wednesday, July 10. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mannford Funeral Home, and memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church.
Sand Springs
Collins, John Fred, 67, welder and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, July 4. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel, Owasso.
Smith, Gertrude (Malone), 103, homemaker, died Tuesday, July 9. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Broadway Baptist Church.
