TULSA
Archer, James Wayne, 79, business owner and veteran, died Sunday, June 7. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Bennett, Sue Helen, 80, retired real estate agent, died Friday, June 5. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Brownlee, Albert W., 88, physician, died Monday, June 8. Visitation 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home. Memorial service pending.
Calip, Bryant, 57, Jenks Public Schools educator and coach, died Thursday, June 4. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service; service 2 p.m. Friday, South Tulsa Baptist Church; and graveside service 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, Hobart Rose Cemetery, Hobart.
Desyatnikov, Lyubov Valentin, 36, homemaker, died Saturday, June 6. Service 9 a.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
Freeman, John Dugan Jr., 83, draftsman and Army veteran, died Friday, June 5. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Pottorff, Gertrude Ruth, 100, homemaker, formerly of Tulsa, died Monday, June 8, in Denton, Texas. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.
Stevenson, Jimmie, 82, electrical engineer and Navy veteran, died Friday, June 5. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, House of Prayer Church. Smith, Sapulpa.
Stuart, Joshua Akheem, 22, nondestructive testing technician, died Sunday, June 7. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Ashton, Donald H., 86, died Wednesday, June 10. Services pending. Stumpff.
Broken Arrow
Duffey, Crystal, 42, Tulsa Tech career advisor, died Sunday, June 7. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Thursday and visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home; celebration of life 10 a.m. Friday, Battle Creek Church.
Purnell, Ken, 81, U.S. Airways director of automated marketing and Army veteran, died Saturday, June 6. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Claremore
Daniel, D. Gene, 85, consulting civil engineer, died Monday, June 8. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Woodlawn Cemetery. Rice.
Thiessen, Carl, wholesale hardware businessman and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, June 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Rice Funeral Service.
Coweta
O’Reilly, Winona S., 62, homemaker, died Thursday, April 16, in Tulsa. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church. Brown.
Kiefer
Andert, Paul, 97, lumber industry manager and World War II Army veteran, died Saturday, June 6. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Friday and visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa; graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa; and memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Sand Springs
Graham, Alma Elizabeth (Brown), 94, homemaker, died Tuesday, June 9. Visitation 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Woodland Memorial Park.
