TULSA
Eubanks, Jimmy D. Jr., 41, insurance broker, died Thursday, May 28. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, Glass Chapel, Broken Arrow, with lunch following. Schaudt’s.
Fecht, Marlys J., 86, retired Freeland Brown Pharmacy bookkeeper, died Sunday, June 14. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Hayden, Denna, 63, homemaker, died Saturday, June 13. Service 1 p.m. Friday, The Well of Spirit and Truth. Heath-Griffith.
Lewis, Emerson Wilson “Louie,” 70, retired railroad carman and Air Force veteran, died Friday, June 12. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Bertram Bobb Chapel, Tuskahoma. Heath-Griffith.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Bittle, Dorothy Jean, 79, retired bookkeeper, died Tuesday, June 16. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Bixby Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Riverview Baptist Church.
Raymick, James E. “Jim,” 87, retired music minister and Navy veteran, died Friday, June 12. Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, South Tulsa Baptist Church Chapel, Tulsa. Bixby Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Murphy, Kenneth R., 84, retired Occidental Petroleum risk manager, died Tuesday, June 16. Private family services. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Patterson, Delos “Pat,” 88, Sooner Advertising Specialties owner and Army veteran, died Tuesday, June 16. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Cleveland, Okla.
Case, Keanna M., 10, died Friday, June 12. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, June 19, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Woodland Cemetery.
Drumright
Hallman, Jerry, 84, retired welder, died Saturday, June 13. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Oak Hill Cemetery. Michael’s.
Glenpool
Taylor, Sharon Kay, 71, Vanguard Car Rental corporate accounts representative, died Saturday, June 13. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Schaudt’s.
Jenks
Young, Haynes “Jelly,” 91, inspector and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, June 16. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Owasso
Miller, George Diedrick Jr., 81, retired Oklahoma City firefighter and Army veteran, died Saturday, June 13, in Tulsa. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church, Coweta. Brown, Coweta.
Sand Springs
Robbins, Linda Jane, 73, died Saturday, June 13. Private family services. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
