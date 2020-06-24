TULSA
Harrington, Virgil Lee, 68, retired banker and veteran, died Saturday, June 20. Celebration of life 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, Kiowa High School Auditorium, Kiowa. Serenity.
Houser, Lenore Frances, 102, homemaker, died Wednesday, June 24. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Mason, Jon Thomas, 80, attorney, died Monday, June 22. Private family graveside service. Public memorial service pending. Schaudt’s.
Schrimsher, Patsy, 76, cafeteria worker, died Saturday, June 20. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
Wigger, Lawrence, 95, electrical engineer, died Monday, June 22. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Akins, Linda L., 72, wiring technician, died Tuesday, June 23. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
Bristow
Denissen, Gary, 69, machinist and Air Force veteran, died June 16. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Home Chapel.
Broken Arrow
Shackelford, Jim, 88, Ford glass plant supervisor, died Monday, June 22. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church. Hayhurst.
Claremore
Tolbert, Ora Faye, 87, homemaker, died Monday, June 22. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Thursday, MMS-Payne Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Claremore Assembly of God Church.
Coweta
Meeks, Ralph Andrew “Andy,” 41, Walmart services manager, died Monday, June 22. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Brown Family Funeral Home.
Inola
Thacker, Ancel Coy, 76, carpenter, rancher and Army veteran, died Sunday, June 21. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Cowboy Gathering Church.
Jenks
Goebel, Kaylene F., 51, Dish phone technician, died Tuesday, June 23. Private family services. Reynolds & AdamsCrest, Tulsa.
