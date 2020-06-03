TULSA
Driscoll, Bobbye, 93, retired real estate agent, died Tuesday, June 2. Private services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
House, Bettie, 100, freelance artist, died Sunday, May 31. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Javine, Janette, 48, homemaker, died Tuesday, June 2. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Randolph, Harold, 71, auto mechanic, died Wednesday, June 3. No services planned. Moore’s Memory.
Sains, Kamora Ann, 72, registered nurse, died Friday, May 8. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Anne Catholic Church, Broken Arrow. Moore’s Southlawn.
Way, Ryan D., 36, oil and gas analyst, died Tuesday, June 2. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bristow
Lopez, Enrique Sean “Rique,” 44, communications engineer, died Friday, May 22. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Anne Catholic Church, Broken Arrow. Brown, Coweta.
Broken Arrow
Apsey, Myra Beverly, 76, retired nursing professor, died Tuesday, May 26. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 11 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, Coweta. Brown, Coweta.
Edmond
Robinson, Harry Sr., 75, educator and Army veteran, died Friday, May 29. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 1 p.m. Friday, June 5, Dean’s Chapel Baptist Church, Muskogee.
Glenpool
Mason, Janet, 84, homemaker, died Friday, May 29. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, June 5, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.