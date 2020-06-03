Editor's Note

TULSA

Driscoll, Bobbye, 93, retired real estate agent, died Tuesday, June 2. Private services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

House, Bettie, 100, freelance artist, died Sunday, May 31. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Javine, Janette, 48, homemaker, died Tuesday, June 2. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Randolph, Harold, 71, auto mechanic, died Wednesday, June 3. No services planned. Moore’s Memory.

Sains, Kamora Ann, 72, registered nurse, died Friday, May 8. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Anne Catholic Church, Broken Arrow. Moore’s Southlawn.

Way, Ryan D., 36, oil and gas analyst, died Tuesday, June 2. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bristow

Lopez, Enrique Sean “Rique,” 44, communications engineer, died Friday, May 22. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Anne Catholic Church, Broken Arrow. Brown, Coweta.

Broken Arrow

Apsey, Myra Beverly, 76, retired nursing professor, died Tuesday, May 26. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 11 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, Coweta. Brown, Coweta.

Edmond

Robinson, Harry Sr., 75, educator and Army veteran, died Friday, May 29. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 1 p.m. Friday, June 5, Dean’s Chapel Baptist Church, Muskogee.

Glenpool

Mason, Janet, 84, homemaker, died Friday, May 29. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, June 5, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.

