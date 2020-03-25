TULSA
Addington, Garland, 83, machinist, died Tuesday, March 24. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
Howard, James O. “Jim,” 77, retired from Amoco and retired Tulsa Union bus driver, died Monday, March 23. Memorial services pending. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Pereff, Stephen C., 68, electrical contractor, died Monday, March 23. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Praise Center Ministries, Sapulpa. Hargrove-Marker, Jenks.
Winkle, Leo Andrew, 94, Core foreman, died Monday, March 23. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Private family services. Service webcast: www.moorefuneral.com.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Claremore
Halldorsson, Billie D., 89, homemaker, died Wednesday, March 25. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Owasso
Campbell, Cletus Alfred, 87, trucking business owner and Army veteran, died Saturday, March 21. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service. No services planned.
Porter
Arthurs, Shirley Jean, 76, homemaker, died Sunday, March 22. Visitation 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Eastland Assembly of God Church, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Collins, Billy Frank, 80, retired pastor and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, March 24. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
Dragoo, Norman J., 87, American Airlines maintenance supervisor, died Tuesday, March 24. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa.
Toney, Richard “Ricky,” 45, Tulsa Air Gas accountant, died Tuesday, March 24. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
