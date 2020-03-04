Editor's Note

TULSA

Hagan, Randy, 70, E.M.J. Metals shipping clerk, died Tuesday, March 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.

Perkins, Tommy William, 72, retired construction superintendent and Navy veteran, died Friday, Feb. 7. No services planned. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Slagle, Gerald “Gerry,” 74, American Airlines payroll analyst and Army veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 29. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, Rejoice Church, Owasso.

Warren, Kenneth, 71, retired American Airlines aircraft mechanic and Army veteran, died Monday, March 2. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home; and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, Church of the Resurrection.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Do, Lemuel, 71, retired Whirlpool technician and Army veteran, formerly of Phan Thiet, Vietnam, died Monday, March 2. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Dyke, Dan, 62, retired Southwest United Industries quality control director, died Tuesday, March 3. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Marusa, Joseph, 99, General Electric and Honeywell engineer and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 29. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Benedict’s Catholic Church.

Veronesi, Rob, 63, Radio Shack sales manager and Army veteran, died Tuesday, March 3. Memorial service noon Friday, Rhema Bible Church Chapel. Hayhurst.

Collinsville

Barter, Mignon, 91, Hillcrest Medical Center newborn nursery unit clerk, died Sunday, March 1. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Coweta

Jamison, Jerry D., 82, retired Postal Service rural letter carrier, died Monday, March 2, in Tulsa. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Family Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Church of God of Prophecy.

Owasso

McDaniel, Norma, 85, real estate agent, died Tuesday, March 3. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Sapulpa

Lessley, Harold F., 83, Prescor machinist, died Wednesday, March 4. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Greenhill Cemetery. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.

