TULSA
Crittenden, Loretta M., 89, camper sales bookkeeper, died Tuesday, March 17. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Fairconeture, Earnestine Cato “Earnie,” 85, health care worker, died Saturday, March 14. Memorial service noon Friday, St. Augustine Catholic Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Minton, Karen Denise, 70, homemaker, died Monday, March 9. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Moore, Vera Ruth, 84, retired Tulsa Public Schools registrar, died Sunday, March 15. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Morris, Andy, 72, plumber, died Tuesday, March 17. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Schuler, Regis John, 90, Tulsa Tubular Supply Co. owner and Army veteran, died Wednesday, March 18. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Beggs
Hamilton, Johnny, 87, Western Electric Co. employee and Army veteran, died Tuesday, March 17. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at McClendon-Winters Funeral Home.
Muskogee
Carter, Joan, 85, Veterans Affairs program support assistant, died Friday, March 13. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, both at Clifford D. Garrett Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Garrett, Broken Arrow.
Owasso
Merrill, Ronnie Harold, 69, AEP-PSO operations dispatcher and Navy veteran, died Monday, March 16. Services pending. Mowery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.