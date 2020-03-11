TULSA
Craven, Arthur, 92, landscaper and Army veteran, died Tuesday, March 10. Services pending. Jack’s.
Downie, Kenneth Addington, 36, died Monday, March 9. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Landreville, Ray, 91, employment law consultant and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, March 10. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Saturday, St. Anne Catholic Church, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Oakes, Maurice E., 101, retired from Sunoco Petroleum, died Wednesday, March 11. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Passmore, Cherie J., 71, Companion Care employee, died Tuesday, March 10. Memorial service 3:30 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Smith, Paul Elbert, 68, Job Corps recreational assistant and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, March 4. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Timothy Baptist Church. Jack’s.
Young, Alene Andrea, 93, cosmetology instructor, died Sunday, March 8. Services pending. Jack’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Jenks
Holland, Thomas W., 86, roofer, died Monday, March 9. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Hargrove-Marker Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Beaver Street Baptist Church.
Okmulgee
Fleming, David Lynn Sr., 80, Randy’s Foods general manager and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, March 8. Rosary 7 p.m. Sunday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home Chapel, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Miller, Terry Wallace, 78, Okmulgee Rural Water District No. 7 employee and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, March 10. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, Nuyaka Baptist Church, Nuyaka.
Owasso
Lerman, Henry, 80, McDonnell Douglas machinist and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, March 11. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel.
Wytheville, Va.
Dawson, Barbara, 62, died Monday, March 2. Visitation 6:30 p.m. Friday and service 7:30 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.