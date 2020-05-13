TULSA
Brown, Rosalie Temple, 89, community volunteer, died Sunday, May 10. Services pending. A
Greer, Nancy, 80, homemaker, died Monday, May 11. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Hufford, Dianna Jane, 68, died Saturday, May 9. Services pending. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Moore, Gregory Keith, 65, musician, died Tuesday, May 12. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Smith, James Russell, 88, welder and Army veteran, died Monday, May 11. No services planned. Serenity.
Wilson, John William, 81, computer programmer, Navy and Army Reserve veteran, died Monday, May 11. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Dashner, Leon Jr., 94, Faith Fellowship Church founding pastor and Navy veteran, died Monday, May 11. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Private family services.
Frazier, Wilma Jean Penn (Ferrell), 86, homemaker, died Monday, May 11. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, May 18, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, Tulsa; and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Fairview Cemetery, Coffeyville, Kan.
Roper, LaJean, 81, independent real estate broker, died Monday, May 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Mandeville, La.
O’Neill, Harvey E., 90, Williams Cos. corporate executive, died Monday, May 11. Rosary 4 p.m. Sunday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Funeral Mass live streamed at 11 a.m. Monday, May 18, at facebook.com/stbernardstulsa. Moore’s Southlawn.
Sand Springs
Vanderford, Elnora Mae, 76, died Sunday, May 10. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, May 17, and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Dillon Funeral Service.
