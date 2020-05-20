Editor's Note

TULSA

Berry, Robert W., 96, geologist, Robert W. Berry Inc. owner and World War II Navy veteran, died Wednesday, May 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Carrasco, Nora Rendon, 80, retired UPS teletyper, died Monday, May 18. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday and funeral Mass noon Friday, both at the Church of St. Mary. Schaudt’s.

Cheek, Glenn N., 95, retired auto mechanic, died Monday, May 18. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Hammond, Perry S., 87, marketing specialist and Army veteran, died Wednesday, May 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Haws, John Francis Jr., 105, accountant, died Wednesday, May 20. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Stanleys.

Semones, Berneita Lee (Branen), 94, retired from Semones Lighting and Mansion House, died Tuesday, May 13. Services pending. Reynolds/AdamsCrest.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Lincks, Michael Jr., 72, retired truck driver and Army veteran, died Wednesday, May 20. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.

Ray, William Noel, 81, retired The Drapery Works owner, died Wednesday, May 20. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, RiverCrest Chapel. Bixby Funeral Service.

Cleveland, Okla.

Powell, Gale, 72, retired Koch Industries truck driver, died Monday, April 6. Service 2 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church. Chapman-Black.

Powell, Kay, 72, retired mail carrier, died Sunday, May 17. Service 2 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church. Chapman-Black.

Jenks

Hobbs, Eula Marie, 91, retired secretary, died Saturday, May 16. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Mannford

Hancock, James J. Jr., 83, retired truck driver and Air Force veteran, died Monday, May 18. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Okmulgee

Sanders, Charles, 64, supervisor and Army veteran, died Sunday, May 17. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at McClendon-Winters Funeral Home.

