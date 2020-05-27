TULSA
Acar, Antonio V., 97, Tony Acar Inc. owner, died Monday, May 25. Celebration of life pending. Ninde Brookside.
Carey, John M. III, 42, Williams Cos. engineering project manager, died Saturday, May 23. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home. Private family services.
Evans, John Vernon, 72, All Souls Unitarian Church chef and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, May 26. No services planned. Moore’s Memory.
Ferguson, Sean, 28, refractory insulation products fabricator, died Saturday, May 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Halvaci, Paul, 97, retired Coney Island employee, died Sunday, May 24. Trisagion and service 1:45 p.m. Friday, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. The service will be live streamed at youtube.com/httulsa. Ninde Brookside.
McGlinchey, James, 93, priest and Army veteran, died Friday, May 22. Vigil service 7 p.m. Thursday, and funeral Mass 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 29, both at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Kennedy Midtown.
Reynolds-Stone, Linda Irene, 71, retired real estate agent, died Sunday, May 24. Private family services. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Robinson, Maurice E. “Gene,” 92, retired Texaco petroleum land manager, died Wednesday, May 27. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Rompf, Ken, 76, teacher, died Tuesday, May 26. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Sager, Edward Randolph Sr., 83, retired Navy Commander and environmental engineer, died Tuesday, May 26. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Leonard & Marker Funeral Home, Bixby. Services pending.
Stalter, Royce L., 69, account manager, died Tuesday, May 26. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Threadgill, Laura, 97, homemaker, died Tuesday, May 26. Private family service. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Yandell, Rosie, 83, Assembly of God minister, died Monday, May 25. Viewing 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Private family services.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Winfield, Priscilla Ann, 78, certified medication aide, died Sunday, May 24. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Burgess, Maxine, 87, died Tuesday, May 19. Visitation noon-7 p.m. Friday and service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Henryetta
Richmond, Brett, 45, pipeline inspector, formerly of Sand Springs, died Sunday, May 24. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Integrity Funeral Service Chapel.
Jenks
Haney, Ida Irvalene, 81, retired court clerk, died Sunday, May 24. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby, and celebration of life 11 a.m. Monday, The Park Church of Christ, Tulsa.
Mannford
Beckham, Benjamin, 90, assistant deputy director of farm services, died Thursday, May 21. Services were held Tuesday. Don Smith Funeral Home, Drumright.
Sand Springs
Waugh, Winona, 89, housekeeper, died Sunday, May 24. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Sapulpa
Howard, Forest Sundown, 83, crane operator, died Monday, May 25. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Traditions Funeral Service Chapel, Kellyville.
Skiatook
Wasmund, Charles P., 80, salesman, died Sunday, May 24. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Fairview Cemetery, Vinita.
